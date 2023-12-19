^

Headlines

South expressways see more traffic

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
December 19, 2023 | 12:00am
South expressways see more traffic
Traffic builds up along South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) southbound on Holy April 5, 2023, as people travel from Metro Manila to spend their Holy Week break in the province.
Russell Palma / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Expressways south of Greater Manila are expected to have a double-digit traffic volume increase during the holiday season, buoyed by the opening of new exits that brought them closer to tourist hotbeds.

The Metro Pacific Tollways (MPT) South expects daily traffic at the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) to balloon by at least 15 percent in the third to fourth week of December.

MPT South estimates that the traffic footprint at Cavitex will grow to 208,000 a day, from 181,000 at present, due to the resurgence of motorists headed to Manila from Cavite.

Daily traffic at the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (Calax) is projected to jump by more than a third to 47,000 during the holiday stretch. 

The company attributed the growth to the recent opening of the Aguinaldo Interchange.

The exit, which opened in November, provides travelers with another access road that leads to tourist hotspot Tagaytay City.

Motorists are allowed to use the new subsection of Calax for free until further notice.

The Aguinaldo Interchange stretches a total of 3.9 kilometers and it is expected to decongest the usual buildup along Aguinaldo Highway, one of the busiest thoroughfares in Cavite.

In response to the holiday demand, MPT South will declare a high alert status for Cavitex and Calax between Dec. 22 and 24; Dec. 26 and 27 and Dec. 30 and Jan. 2.

This means that MPT South will deploy additional roadside support for motorists, with services ranging from traffic management and toll collection, to incident response and medical rescue.

MPT president Raul Ignacio said that free towing will also be provided for Class 1 vehicles up to the nearest exit. 

He also asked motorists to plan their holidays and top up their RFIDs to avoid queueing for payment at the toll gates.

MPT South will invest P11.95 billion in 2024 and 2025 for the completion of expansion projects in Cavitex, including the C5 Link, and Calax.

vuukle comment

CAVITEX

TRAFFIC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Public pushback vs Sara&rsquo;s confidential funds kept it out of 2024 budget &mdash; Senate finance panel chair

Public pushback vs Sara’s confidential funds kept it out of 2024 budget — Senate finance panel chair

By Cristina Chi | 13 hours ago
Public sentiment against the confidential and intelligence funds under Vice President Sara Duterte influenced the decision...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up due to Kabayan

Signal No. 1 up due to Kabayan

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The low-pressure area spotted east of Surigao del Sur has developed into Tropical Depression Kabayan, the 11th cyclone to...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical Depression Kabayan poised for landfall over Mindanao &mdash; PAGASA

Tropical Depression Kabayan poised for landfall over Mindanao — PAGASA

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Tropical Depression Kabayan, the country's 11th tropical cyclone, may make landfall over Mindanao Sunday evening or early...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 in effect in Visayas, Mindanao due to Tropical Depression Kabayan

Signal No. 1 in effect in Visayas, Mindanao due to Tropical Depression Kabayan

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday morning placed several areas in Visayas and Mindanao under Signal Number 1 due to Tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Kabayan

LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Kabayan

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Follow this page for updates on "Kabayan".
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Transport strikers mull Christmas campout at Malaca&ntilde;ang

Transport strikers mull Christmas campout at Malacañang

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Striking drivers and operators are mulling to spend Christmas in front of Malacañang amid the Dec. 31 deadline set...
Headlines
fbtw

President Marcos on 2024 budget: Secret fund issue already settled

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
As he prepares to sign the P5.768-trillion budget program tomorrow, President Marcos yesterday declared as a “settled issue” the controversy over the aborted inclusion of P650-million confidential funds...
Headlines
fbtw
Legarda commends Belmonte&rsquo;s&nbsp;Murang Bigas

Legarda commends Belmonte’s Murang Bigas

1 hour ago
Sen. Loren Legarda thanked Quezon City District 2 Councilor Mikey Belmonte for the Murang Bigas Handog Pangkabuhayan program,...
Headlines
fbtw
Ronaldo Valdez, 76

Ronaldo Valdez, 76

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 hour ago
The show business industry mourned the passing of veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez on Sunday. He was 76.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with