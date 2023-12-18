PAGASA: ‘Kabayan’ weakens into LPA, but re-development into cyclone possible

A couple evacuate their house amid flooding from heavy rains brought by cyclone Kabayan in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur provice on December 18, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Cyclone Kabayan weakened into a low pressure area Monday afternoon, but PAGASA warned it could re-develop into a tropical depression if environmental conditions improve slightly.

Kabayan dissipated into a remnant low at around 2:30 p.m., just hours after it made landfall in Davao Oriental.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was last spotted in the vicinity of Impasugong in Bukidnon. It was heading west at 25 kilometers per hour.

Despite the development, the LPA is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of Visayas and Mindanao until Tuesday afternoon.

Accumulated rainfall between 100 and 200 millimeters

Surigao del Sur

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Agusan del Sur

Davao del Norte

Davao de Oro

Davao Oriental

Accumulated rainfall between 50 and 100 mm

Central Visayas

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Zamboanga del Norte

Northern Mindanao

Davao City

Cotabato

Lanao del Sur

Southern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar

Rest of Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte

In addition, the shear line, or the weather system formed when cold and warm winds converge, may dump heavy rain to the eastern portion of southern Luzon.

The surge of northeast monsoon or amihan will also bring gusty conditions to most of Luzon and Visayas for the next two days.

Re-development possible

PAGASA said the LPA will continue to cross the rugged terrain of Mindanao, and emerge over the Sulu Sea between this afternoon and evening.

“Afterwards, a slight improvement in the environmental conditions may allow this disturbance to reorganize and re-develop into a tropical depression,” the weather agency said.

Then, it will traverse the Sulu Sea south of Cagayancillo Islands.

“Kabayan is forecast to make another cross over central or southern Palawan by tomorrow morning or afternoon, then emerge over the West Philippine Sea shortly thereafter,” PAGASA said, adding it may pass near or over Kalayaan Islands between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Monday that around 6,723 people have been displaced due to the effects of Kabayan and the shear line.

Around 11,729 people from Northern Mindanao and CARAGA were pre-emptively evacuated.

The Philippines has so far experienced fewer storms in 2023 than in any of the past 25 years. Only 11 have made landfall or come close so far this year. The archipelago is usually affected by around 20 cyclones a year.