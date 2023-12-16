Manila archdiocese urges masking for holiday masses

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula noted in his Circular 2023-106 that Simbang Gabi, as well as Christmas carols and visits by children, will be happening once again as COVID restrictions have been lifted.

MANILA, Philippines — Amid an uptick in COVID-19 infections, the Archdiocese of Manila has advised the Catholic faithful to wear masks when attending masses during the holidays.

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula noted in his Circular 2023-106 that Simbang Gabi, as well as Christmas carols and visits by children, will be happening once again as COVID restrictions have been lifted.

However, the archdiocese “continues to receive reports about incidences of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses,” he noted.

According to earlier reports, beds for COVID-19 patients in some hospitals in Metro Manila are almost fully occupied.

“But we will not allow them to deprive us of Christmas joy,” he said.

Based on recommendations by the archdiocese’s ministry on health care, Advincula requested communities to observe health and safety protocols. “Let us practice voluntary wearing of face mask and hand hygiene. Those who are ill must be reminded to stay at home so as not to spread infection,” Advincula said.

The implementation of health and safety protocols in churches and communities under the Archdiocese of Manila would become “our gesture of charity and compassion for others, especially those who are vulnerable.”

Minimal cases

The Department of Health (DOH) has allayed the public’s fears concerning COVID-19, saying there is just a “minimal” increase in cases.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said the public should not worry about the growing number of respiratory illnesses cases, including COVID-19, since majority of these are just mild diseases.

“We should not be worried. The cases are mild. And we are looking at minimal increase in cases. So the public health warning is just the same,” Herbosa said at a press conference yesterday.

He noted how even COVID-19 cases are not causes for concern anymore, especially for fully vaccinated individuals.

At the same time, the health chief noted that hospitals that were reported to have full COVID-19 bed capacity are because of few COVID-19 bed allocations.

He advised the public, especially members of vulnerable sectors, to take protective measures to prevent getting sick with COVID-19 or influenza-like illnesses.

Tight security

Police units on Friday tightened their security ahead of the Simbang Gabi or nine-day dawn masses which starts today.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) went on full alert on Friday as part of its measures to ensure the safety of the public, including those who will attend the novena masses. It means that the 228,000 officers and personnel of the police force are available and ready for deployment.

PNP public information officer Col. Jean Fajardo said around 39,000 police officers are securing malls, transportation hubs, vital installations, night markets and other areas during the Yuletide season.

Police commanders were instructed by PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. to go out of their offices and conduct random inspections to check the security measures laid out by their personnel.

Fajardo urged the public to take precautions when outdoors to avoid being victimized by robbers and other petty criminals.

She also reminded the public to be on the lookout for online scammers who will take advantage of the economic activities during the holiday season. — Rhodina Villanueva, Emmanuel Tupas