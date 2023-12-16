^

Headlines

Manila archdiocese urges masking for holiday masses

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
December 16, 2023 | 9:30am
Manila archdiocese urges masking for holiday masses
Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula noted in his Circular 2023-106 that Simbang Gabi, as well as Christmas carols and visits by children, will be happening once again as COVID restrictions have been lifted.
Walter Bollozos, file

MANILA, Philippines — Amid an uptick in COVID-19 infections, the Archdiocese of Manila has advised the Catholic faithful to wear masks when attending masses during the holidays.

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula noted in his Circular 2023-106 that Simbang Gabi, as well as Christmas carols and visits by children, will be happening once again as COVID restrictions have been lifted.

However, the archdiocese “continues to receive reports about incidences of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses,” he noted.

According to earlier reports, beds for COVID-19 patients in some hospitals in Metro Manila are almost fully occupied.

“But we will not allow them to deprive us of Christmas joy,” he said.

Based on recommendations by the archdiocese’s ministry on health care, Advincula requested communities to observe health and safety protocols. “Let us practice voluntary wearing of face mask and hand hygiene. Those who are ill must be reminded to stay at home so as not to spread infection,” Advincula said.

The implementation of health and safety protocols in churches and communities under the Archdiocese of Manila would become “our gesture of charity and compassion for others, especially those who are vulnerable.”

Minimal cases

The Department of Health (DOH) has allayed the public’s fears concerning COVID-19, saying there is just a “minimal” increase in cases.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said the public should not worry about the growing number of respiratory illnesses cases, including COVID-19, since majority of these are just mild diseases.

“We should not be worried. The cases are mild. And we are looking at minimal increase in cases. So the public health warning is just the same,” Herbosa said at a press conference yesterday.

He noted how even COVID-19 cases are not causes for concern anymore, especially for fully vaccinated individuals.

At the same time, the health chief noted that hospitals that were reported to have full COVID-19 bed capacity are because of few COVID-19 bed allocations.

He advised the public, especially members of vulnerable sectors, to take protective measures to prevent getting sick with COVID-19 or influenza-like illnesses.

Tight security

Police units on Friday tightened their security ahead of the Simbang Gabi or nine-day dawn masses which starts today.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) went on full alert on Friday as part of its measures to ensure the safety of the public, including those who will attend the novena masses. It means that the 228,000 officers and personnel of the police force are available and ready for deployment.

PNP public information officer Col. Jean Fajardo said around 39,000 police officers are securing malls, transportation hubs, vital installations, night markets and other areas during the Yuletide season.

Police commanders were instructed by PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. to go out of their offices and conduct random inspections to check the security measures laid out by their personnel.

Fajardo urged the public to take precautions when outdoors to avoid being victimized by robbers and other petty criminals.

She also reminded the public to be on the lookout for online scammers who will take advantage of the economic activities during the holiday season. — Rhodina Villanueva, Emmanuel Tupas

vuukle comment

CHRISTMAS

HOLIDAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DepEd starts retrieving learning materials &lsquo;held hostage&rsquo; by Transpac

DepEd starts retrieving learning materials ‘held hostage’ by Transpac

By Cristina Chi | 21 hours ago
DepEd announced that it plans to complete the distribution of the learning resources to public schools nationwide by the end...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to study charter change for investment push &mdash; Marcos

Philippines to study charter change for investment push — Marcos

19 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos said Friday he has ordered a study on whether the country's constitution needed to be revised to...
Headlines
fbtw
UN General Assembly demands Gaza truce

UN General Assembly demands Gaza truce

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a non-binding resolution Tuesday demanding a ceasefire in Gaza – taking...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 60,000 PUVs may be phased out

Over 60,000 PUVs may be phased out

By Romina Cabrera | 2 hours ago
Over 60,000 public utility vehicles could be phased out as the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd flagged over &lsquo;defective&rsquo; tablets for distance learning

DepEd flagged over ‘defective’ tablets for distance learning

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the Department of Education over “defective” tablets amounting to P116.764...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
New Marina chief named

New Marina chief named

By Helen Flores | 3 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed Sonia Bautista Malaluan as the new administrator of the Maritime Industry Authority the Presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd starts hauling math, science items from logistics firm

DepEd starts hauling math, science items from logistics firm

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 3 hours ago
The Department of Education’s regional and division offices have started hauling the learning resources from its previous...
Headlines
fbtw
Government studying if Cha-cha needed for investments

Government studying if Cha-cha needed for investments

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Just how much economic provisions of the Constitution have gotten in the way of progress is a matter still being studied,...
Headlines
fbtw

Rody asks court to dismiss grave threat charges

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte has asked the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office to dismiss the grave threats complaint filed against him by ACT-Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro as he formally filed his...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with