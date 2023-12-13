^

Headlines

Indian warship arrives in Manila for port visit

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 11:24am
Indian warship arrives in Manila for port visit
This photo shows the INS Kadmatt, a stealth anti-submarine vessel of the Indian navy.
Facebook / Defenstar

MANILA, Philippines — An Indian warship docked in Manila on Tuesday for a “goodwill visit.” 

Indian Navy’s Kamorta class anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kadmatt commenced its two-day visit as a part of its regional deployment in the Indo-Pacific.

This is the vessel’s second visit to the Philippines. Its first port visit was in October 2017.

There will be also a "maritime partnership exercise" in the West Philippine Sea between the Indian warship and the Philippine Navy's BRP Ramon Alcaraz on December 13.

In an interview with the reporters on Tuesday, India’s ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran said that the Indo-Pacific region holds considerable importance for India, emphasizing the central location of the Philippines within the region.

He noted the strong partnership between India and the Philippines, highlighting their close ties as fellow democracies.

“We have a shared interest in peace and stability of the region. So you will expect that India will continue a strong navy and maritime security engagement,” he said.

After the recent incidents in the West Philippine Sea initiated by China, Kumaran also called for a rules-based order and respect for international law.

“We fully support our Philippine friends in their efforts to ensure that whatever happens in the seas respects the constitution of the seas,” he said. 

 INS Kadmatt is the second ship of the Indian Navy built as a stealth Anti-Submarine vessel. It is assigned to India’s eastern naval command. 

The warship will be in Manila from December 12 to 13. 

vuukle comment

INDIA

INDO-PACIFIC

NAVY

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No extension for PUV consolidation deadline after 2-day strike announcement

No extension for PUV consolidation deadline after 2-day strike announcement

By James Relativo | 19 hours ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. announced that there will be no more extension of the December 31 deadline...
Headlines
fbtw
Mass in West Philippine Sea: Pray for peace, pray for sovereignty

Mass in West Philippine Sea: Pray for peace, pray for sovereignty

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Even while in prayer, the sight of two Chinese warships and a coast guard vessel seemingly bearing on them was too much to...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US vow closer coordination amid worsening China acts

Philippines, US vow closer coordination amid worsening China acts

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
With China becoming bolder in harassing Filipinos and committing illegal activities in Philippine territorial waters, top...
Headlines
fbtw
Boosting West Philippine Sea defense part of ratified budget &ndash; Migz

Boosting West Philippine Sea defense part of ratified budget – Migz

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
True to his earlier promise, Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri yesterday announced that the Senate ratified...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mass in West Philippine Sea: Pray for peace, pray for sovereignty

Mass in West Philippine Sea: Pray for peace, pray for sovereignty

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Even while in prayer, the sight of two Chinese warships and a coast guard vessel seemingly bearing on them was too much to...
Headlines
fbtw
65 provinces face El Ni&ntilde;o drought

65 provinces face El Niño drought

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Around 65 provinces in the country are likely to be hit by severe drought by the first half of 2024, government officials...
Headlines
fbtw
No extension of deadline for PUV consolidation &ndash; Marcos

No extension of deadline for PUV consolidation – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Days before the planned transport strike, President Marcos announced that the deadline for the consolidation of public utility...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI: Noche Buena manufacturers to up price, supply monitoring

DTI: Noche Buena manufacturers to up price, supply monitoring

By Catherine Talavera | 11 hours ago
Some manufacturers of Noche Buena products have committed to intensify price and supply monitoring efforts to ensure that...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with