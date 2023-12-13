Indian warship arrives in Manila for port visit

This photo shows the INS Kadmatt, a stealth anti-submarine vessel of the Indian navy.

MANILA, Philippines — An Indian warship docked in Manila on Tuesday for a “goodwill visit.”

Indian Navy’s Kamorta class anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kadmatt commenced its two-day visit as a part of its regional deployment in the Indo-Pacific.

This is the vessel’s second visit to the Philippines. Its first port visit was in October 2017.

There will be also a "maritime partnership exercise" in the West Philippine Sea between the Indian warship and the Philippine Navy's BRP Ramon Alcaraz on December 13.

In an interview with the reporters on Tuesday, India’s ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran said that the Indo-Pacific region holds considerable importance for India, emphasizing the central location of the Philippines within the region.

He noted the strong partnership between India and the Philippines, highlighting their close ties as fellow democracies.

“We have a shared interest in peace and stability of the region. So you will expect that India will continue a strong navy and maritime security engagement,” he said.

After the recent incidents in the West Philippine Sea initiated by China, Kumaran also called for a rules-based order and respect for international law.

“We fully support our Philippine friends in their efforts to ensure that whatever happens in the seas respects the constitution of the seas,” he said.

INS Kadmatt is the second ship of the Indian Navy built as a stealth Anti-Submarine vessel. It is assigned to India’s eastern naval command.

The warship will be in Manila from December 12 to 13.