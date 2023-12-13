^

Headlines

Palace declares December 26 a special non-working day

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 7:54am
Palace declares December 26 a special non-working day
Motorists speed past lighted Christmas lanterns displayed along a street in Manila on Nov. 30, 2023.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Tuesday declared December 26 as a special non-working day to allow Filipinos the “full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones.”

Proclamation No. 425, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on December 12, states that a longer weekend will “encourage families to get together” and “promote domestic tourism.” 

This year’s Christmas Day (December 25), a regular holiday, will fall on a Monday.

Malacañang has not issued a similar circular for January 2 (which falls on a Tuesday) as of posting.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has also directed the Department of Labor and Employment to issue the appropriate circular for the implementation of the proclamation in the private sector.

vuukle comment

CHRISTMAS

DECEMBER

HOLIDAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No extension for PUV consolidation deadline after 2-day strike announcement

No extension for PUV consolidation deadline after 2-day strike announcement

By James Relativo | 16 hours ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. announced that there will be no more extension of the December 31 deadline...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker: China conducting &lsquo;creeping invasion&rsquo; of Philippines

Lawmaker: China conducting ‘creeping invasion’ of Philippines

By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
China is involved in a “creeping invasion” of the Philippines through massive real estate acquisition using laundered...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US vow closer coordination amid worsening China acts

Philippines, US vow closer coordination amid worsening China acts

By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
With China becoming bolder in harassing Filipinos and committing illegal activities in Philippine territorial waters, top...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker: House to push for Cha-cha next year

Speaker: House to push for Cha-cha next year

By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
Lawmakers will make another pitch for constitutional amendments next year, focusing on economic provisions deemed “very...
Headlines
fbtw
House frees 2 SMNI hosts; Quiboloy travel watch eyed

House frees 2 SMNI hosts; Quiboloy travel watch eyed

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 8 hours ago
Citing humanitarian reasons, the House of Representatives released from detention yesterday two hosts of the Sonshine Media...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos declares Dec. 26 special non-working day

Marcos declares Dec. 26 special non-working day

By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday declared Dec. 26 a special non-working day nationwide to give families more time to bond and encourage...
Headlines
fbtw
Bill imposing harsher penalties for smugglers get Senate nod&nbsp;

Bill imposing harsher penalties for smugglers get Senate nod 

13 hours ago
The proposed Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act makes agricultural smuggling a non-bailable offense punishable by life...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos orders coordinated efforts to combat El Ni&ntilde;o

Marcos orders coordinated efforts to combat El Niño

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 15 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered Tuesday the coordinated implementation of all government plans to mitigate the effects...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ urged to place Quiboloy under lookout bulletin to prevent his &lsquo;escape&rsquo;

DOJ urged to place Quiboloy under lookout bulletin to prevent his ‘escape’

By Cristina Chi | 17 hours ago
A senator has called on the Department of Justice to issue an immigration lookout bulletin for controversial preacher Apollo...
Headlines
fbtw
UK condemns China&rsquo;s &lsquo;unsafe, escalatory&rsquo; actions in West Philippine Sea

UK condemns China’s ‘unsafe, escalatory’ actions in West Philippine Sea

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 17 hours ago
The United Kingdom called out China for what it called “unsafe and escalatory tactics” against the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with