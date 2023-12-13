Palace declares December 26 a special non-working day

Motorists speed past lighted Christmas lanterns displayed along a street in Manila on Nov. 30, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Tuesday declared December 26 as a special non-working day to allow Filipinos the “full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones.”

Proclamation No. 425, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on December 12, states that a longer weekend will “encourage families to get together” and “promote domestic tourism.”

This year’s Christmas Day (December 25), a regular holiday, will fall on a Monday.

Malacañang has not issued a similar circular for January 2 (which falls on a Tuesday) as of posting.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has also directed the Department of Labor and Employment to issue the appropriate circular for the implementation of the proclamation in the private sector.