^

Headlines

Philippines sees increase in COVID-19 cases; average up 36%

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 12, 2023 | 2:18pm
Philippines sees increase in COVID-19 cases; average up 36%
People visit a Christmas-themed park in Taguig, suburban Manila on November 30, 2023.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 1,821 additional COVID-19 cases from December 5 to 11, surpassing the previous week’s count.

In a bulletin released Tuesday, the DOH said an average of 260 cases were recorded daily in the past week, marking a 36% increase compared to the infections logged from November 28 to December 4.

Thirteen of the new COVID-19 patients had severe and critical illnesses. 

Latest DOH data showed there were 228 people in severe and critical conditions, constituting 9.6% of the country’s total COVID-19 admissions. 

The Philippines had 3,876 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. More than 4 million Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020. 

According to the health department, only 13.6% of the 1,298 beds in intensive care units were utilized, and 16.5% of the 11,111 non-ICU beds were occupied.

The DOH also verified 13 deaths in the past week, six of which occurred in the last two weeks. The death toll from COVID-19 in the country reached 66,779.

More than 78.4 million Filipinos have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations. However, only 23.8 million have gotten booster shots.

The rise in COVID-19 infections comes as cases of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) begin to slow down. The DOH said last week that ILI cases will continue to decline in the coming weeks, but may increase by January.

vuukle comment

COVID-19

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Behind Philippines' poor PISA performance: Worst long-term absenteeism in the world

Behind Philippines' poor PISA performance: Worst long-term absenteeism in the world

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Philippines has the highest rate of long-term absenteeism among students compared to all nations, the latest PISA results...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Third petition filed vs Sara Duterte&rsquo;s secret funds reaches SC

Third petition filed vs Sara Duterte’s secret funds reaches SC

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
Current and former lawmakers from the Makabayan Bloc on Monday filed a petition for certiorari, challenging Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Bicam OKs 2024 national budget

Bicam OKs 2024 national budget

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Senators and congressmen comprising the bicameral conference committee of Congress approved yesterday the final version of...
Headlines
fbtw
Only Philippines has legitimate right over West Philippine Sea &ndash; Marcos

Only Philippines has legitimate right over West Philippine Sea – Marcos

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Only Filipinos have the “legitimate right” to operate anywhere in the West Philippine Sea, President Marcos has...
Headlines
fbtw
House questions SMNI&rsquo;s China TV partnership

House questions SMNI’s China TV partnership

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
A House panel yesterday questioned the partnership of broadcasting company Sonshine Media Network International with state-run...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CSOs to Philippine delegation: Push back vs &lsquo;unacceptable&rsquo; COP28 draft text

CSOs to Philippine delegation: Push back vs ‘unacceptable’ COP28 draft text

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Climate and clean energy campaigners called on the Philippine delegation at the COP28 climate talks to push back against a...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: COP28 climate summit

LIVE updates: COP28 climate summit

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The COP28 climate summit in Dubai is seen as a critical moment for global climate action.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;China Coast Guard ship moved to ram Christmas convoy boat&rsquo;

‘China Coast Guard ship moved to ram Christmas convoy boat’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
It was the threat of being rammed by Chinese ships that prompted the lead vessel in the “Christmas convoy” to...
Headlines
fbtw
Government gets lowest points in fighting inflation &ndash; survey

Government gets lowest points in fighting inflation – survey

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Even with inflation reportedly easing in recent months, six in every 10 Filipinos remain dissatisfied with the government’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with