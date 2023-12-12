Philippines sees increase in COVID-19 cases; average up 36%
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 1,821 additional COVID-19 cases from December 5 to 11, surpassing the previous week’s count.
In a bulletin released Tuesday, the DOH said an average of 260 cases were recorded daily in the past week, marking a 36% increase compared to the infections logged from November 28 to December 4.
Thirteen of the new COVID-19 patients had severe and critical illnesses.
Latest DOH data showed there were 228 people in severe and critical conditions, constituting 9.6% of the country’s total COVID-19 admissions.
The Philippines had 3,876 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. More than 4 million Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020.
According to the health department, only 13.6% of the 1,298 beds in intensive care units were utilized, and 16.5% of the 11,111 non-ICU beds were occupied.
The DOH also verified 13 deaths in the past week, six of which occurred in the last two weeks. The death toll from COVID-19 in the country reached 66,779.
More than 78.4 million Filipinos have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations. However, only 23.8 million have gotten booster shots.
The rise in COVID-19 infections comes as cases of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) begin to slow down. The DOH said last week that ILI cases will continue to decline in the coming weeks, but may increase by January.
