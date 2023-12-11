^

Headlines

Families of Badoy, Celiz contest House detention in Supreme Court

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 11, 2023 | 5:23pm
Families of Badoy, Celiz contest House detention in Supreme Court
A smiling Rogilda Canilao Celiz (left), the wife of Jeffry Celiz, with Lawyer Harry Roque (middle), and Walter Partosa (right) the spouse of Lorraine Badoy, at the Supreme Court.
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines — Spouses of Lorraine Badoy and Jeffry Celiz filed a petition for certiorari and habeas corpus before the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday to question the constitutionality of the contempt cited by the House of Representatives (HoR).

Rogilda Canilao Celiz and Walter Partosa, spouses of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) hosts cited for contempt during a franchise hearing on December 5, lodged the petition in the Supreme Court.

Former human rights lawyer Harry Roque, now serving as spokesperson and legal counsel for former President Rodrigo Duterte, represented the spouses in their legal proceedings.

“In this case, the Petitioners are respectfully pleading for the Honorable Supreme Court to exercise its power and duty to defend their right to liberty against the illegal and vindictive actions of the Respondent Committee,” the petition read.

They argued that the detention of the petitioners in the HoR is “unlawful”, saying that the Committee's citation for contempt was based on their "alleged disrespectful" remarks, used conveniently as justification.

“The Petitioners were cited in contempt, and are now being detained, ostensibly for their allegedly disrespectful answers and their refusal to reveal the source of their information. But those were just grounds that the Committee conveniently found during the course of the proceedings—and failed to explain and substantiate to the Petitioners—in order to punish the Petitioners for their comments,” the petition read. 

“The Committee members were too eager to punish the Petitioners for their comments that the members failed to observe their own rules and procedures, and failed to accord the Petitioners their right to due process,” it added. 

The writ of habeas corpus acts as a shield against arbitrary arrests and unjust confinement by empowering the court to assess the details of the detention and determine its legality.

It ensures individuals can challenge their imprisonment, maintaining a check against wrongful confinement.

Badoy and Celiz are currently detained in the HoR and reportedly engaged in a hunger strike.

The petitioners urged the Supreme Court to investigate whether the House Committee on Legislative Franchises committed grave abuse of discretion by disregarding the Sotto law, which mandates revealing the identity of sources.

They claimed they were not afforded the chance to present their side during the hearing.

“The Petitioners respectfully submit that, as shown below, the Respondent Committee committed grave abuse of discretion, for which its acts must be reversed,” the petition read. 

Celiz was cited in contempt after he refused to reveal his Senate source regarding House Speaker Martin Romualdez's alleged 2023 travel expenses of P1.8 billion—a point the spouses argued wasn't a valid basis for contempt.

Badoy was also cited hours after for “acting in a disrespectful manner” after her “conflicting statements” during the House Panel inquiry. 

Badoy and Celiz belong to the same network as the former president, who currently faces grave threat charges from a former lawmaker. The SMNI is facing a potential franchise revocation following the filing of a bill seeking its revocation.

Badoy, a former member of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, was reprimanded by the Supreme Court in September 2022, and the Ombudsman in September 2023 due to her red-tagging on live television. 

As of writing, the House Committee on Legislative Franchises approved Resolution No. 1499, urging the National Telecommunications Commission to suspend the operations of SMNI for violating the terms and conditions of its franchise.

vuukle comment

BADOY

CERTIORARI

CONGRESS

HABEAS CORPUS

HARRY ROQUE

PETITION

SC

SMNI

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US calls on China to stop 'dangerous' conduct in West Philippine Sea

US calls on China to stop 'dangerous' conduct in West Philippine Sea

9 hours ago
The United States called Sunday for Beijing to halt its "dangerous and destabilizing" actions in the disputed South China...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to ratify 2024 national budget today

Senate to ratify 2024 national budget today

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
The Senate is set to ratify today the proposed P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024, according to Senate President Juan...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine ship damaged in Chinese water cannon attack

Philippine ship damaged in Chinese water cannon attack

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
A boat commissioned to bring supplies to troops manning a grounded vessel at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea suffered...
Headlines
fbtw
Christmas convoy aborts West Philippine Sea trip

Christmas convoy aborts West Philippine Sea trip

18 hours ago
A convoy of civilian boats planning to deliver provisions to Filipino fishermen and troops in the disputed South China Sea...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Send Chinese ambassador back to China&rsquo;

‘Send Chinese ambassador back to China’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri yesterday urged President Marcos to send Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian back home following...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gift-bearing boat reaches Lawak Island &mdash; Christmas convoy organizer

Gift-bearing boat reaches Lawak Island — Christmas convoy organizer

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
ATIN ITO Coalition said that ML Chowee, one of its supply boats, “slipped past Chinese marine vessels” and arrived...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate probe sought on Quiboloy church's alleged sexual abuse of children

Senate probe sought on Quiboloy church's alleged sexual abuse of children

5 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros has filed a resolution seeking an investigation into the alleged human trafficking, sexual abuse, rape...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says Philippines 'undeterred' by China's actions in WPS

Marcos says Philippines 'undeterred' by China's actions in WPS

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Marcos stressed that China’s “illegal presence in our waters and dangerous actions against our citizens is an...
Headlines
fbtw
Behind Philippines' poor PISA performance: Worst long-term absenteeism in the world

Behind Philippines' poor PISA performance: Worst long-term absenteeism in the world

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
The Philippines has the highest rate of long-term absenteeism among students compared to all nations, the latest PISA results...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with