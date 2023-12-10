China Coast Guard water cannons, rams Philippine boats on resupply mission

Handout photo from Philippine Coast Guard shows a China Coast Guard vessel firing a water cannon at a Philippine boat on a resupply mission.

MANILA, Philippines — The China Coast Guard (CCG) fired water cannons at three Philippine vessels engaged in a regular rotation and resupply mission Sunday morning, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, the Coast Guard spokesperson for West Philippine Sea matters, said that the CCG used water cannons against BRP Cabra, and supply vessels Unaizah Mae 1 and M/L Kalayaan.

“M/L Kalayaan suffered serious engine damage,” Tarriela said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Contrary to China Coast Guard disinformation, [Unaizah Mae 1] was rammed by a CCG vessel,” he added.

Sunday’s confrontation was the latest in the tense waterway. On Saturday, the CCG also used water cannons to prevent the vessels of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources from approaching Filipino fishing vessels near Bajo de Masinloc off Zambales.

The impact of the water cannons caused “significant” damage to one of the boat’s communication and navigation equipment.

China asserts sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, despite an international court ruling in 2016 that deemed its stance to have no legal basis.