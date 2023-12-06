^

Headlines

Remulla asked: Approve clemency of 84-year-old PDL

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 6, 2023 | 5:23pm
Remulla asked: Approve clemency of 84-year-old PDL
This file photo shows the New Bilibid Prison.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, File

MANILA, Philippines — A political prisoner support group called on Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla to approve the clemency of Gerardo Dela Peña, an 84-year-old person deprived of liberty (PDL). 

Group Kapatid said that Dela Peña is the oldest political prisoner in the Philippines. 

“We appeal for the urgent approval of executive clemency for 84-year old Gerardo Dela Peña so he will be included in the next round of clemency grants for elderly PDLs,” Fides Lim, Kapatid spokesperson, said in a statement.

“We further appeal to please quicken action on his case since he is already very frail...“I hope you can find a solution to bring him back home — hopefully before Christmas Day,” she added.

Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Mico Clavano said that the Department of Justice will look into Dela Peña’s eligibility and his records. 

“We will have to look at the eligibilities. We’ll have to study the records and make sure that everything goes through the proper process. You know, of course, these calls will be heard, but at the end of the day we have our own mechanisms by which we have to process all the PDLs,” Clavano said in an ambush interview with the reporters during the National Jail Decongestion Summit.

Lim penned a letter to Remulla on November 29, after the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) notified her that Dela Peña's plea for clemency had been postponed by the Board of Pardons and Parole. 

The deferral mentioned by the BuCor specified a timeframe of 15 years or until approval is granted by the Secretary of Justice. With this regard, Lim said that Dela Peña's fate is in Remulla’s hands.

“He will be 88 by then; in 15 years, 99 years old. Given the congested, difficult prison conditions, could he live that long? Time is not on his side. But Secretary Remulla wields that power to give it to give it to him. Bring him back home to his elderly wife in Camarines Norte–alive,” Lim said in a letter to Remulla. 

“Is being a political prisoner an insurmountable barrier to his release?“ she added.

BPP Board Resolution No. OT-08-02-2023, also known as the Revision to the Regulations on Parole and Executive Clemency, decreases the mandatory minimum sentence service period from 15 years to 10 years for PDLs aged 70 years and above.

According to June 2023 data by human rights group Karapatan, there are currently 778 PDLs in the Philippines.

vuukle comment

BJMP

BUREAU OF JAIL MANAGEMENT AND PENOLOGY

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DOJ

PDL

PERSONS DEPRIVED OF LIBERTY

REMULLA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Breaking age barriers: 62-year-old aces Bar exam on first try

Breaking age barriers: 62-year-old aces Bar exam on first try

By Ian Laqui | 22 hours ago
Age doesn’t matter does not only apply to relationships, but also in one of the hardest exams in the Philippines.&...
Headlines
fbtw
Ephraim Bie, 2023 Bar Exams 1st placer, is UST's 5th topnotcher in history

Ephraim Bie, 2023 Bar Exams 1st placer, is UST's 5th topnotcher in history

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
While University of Santo Tomas alumni Ephraim Porciuncula topped this year's Bar Exams, he admits that he still doesn't know...
Headlines
fbtw
IPO cancels TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' trademark, favors TVJ

IPO cancels TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' trademark, favors TVJ

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
In a decision released Tuesday, the IPO ruled that TVJ have the "absolute and exclusive right to register" the “Eat...
Headlines
fbtw
Bar passer behind bars: Alleged Cebu robbery mastermind aces 2023 Bar exams

Bar passer behind bars: Alleged Cebu robbery mastermind aces 2023 Bar exams

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
Jigger Geverola is one of the 3,812 successful examinees over 10,387 Bar aspirants who took the exam last September. He is...
Headlines
fbtw
UST law grad tops Bar exams

UST law grad tops Bar exams

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
Only about one-third of examinees passed the 2023 Bar examinations administered by the Supreme Court in September, with a...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA, DOH chiefs confirmed by CA

DA, DOH chiefs confirmed by CA

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
The Commission on Appointments committee on health approved yesterday the ad interim appointment of Health Secretary Teodoro...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos catches COVID-19 for 3rd time

Marcos catches COVID-19 for 3rd time

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has caught COVID-19 for the third time, but remains healthy enough to carry out his duties, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Student assessment: Philippines still in bottom 10

Student assessment: Philippines still in bottom 10

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
For the second straight assessment, the Philippines landed in the bottom 10 out of 81 countries in reading comprehension,...
Headlines
fbtw
No need for martial law after bombing &ndash; AFP chief

No need for martial law after bombing – AFP chief

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
There is no need to declare martial law following the bombing of a gymnasium in the Mindanao State University in Marawi City,...
Headlines
fbtw

SMNI host cited in contempt, detained

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
The House committee on legislative franchises has detained and cited in contempt Sonshine Media Network International host Jeffrey Celiz after he repeatedly refused to identify the source of his “unverified”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with