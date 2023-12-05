De Lima appointed Liberal Party spokesperson

Former Philippine senator and human rights campaigner Leila de Lima waves as she arrives at the Muntinlupa Trial Court in Manila on September 18, 2023. De Lima, an outspoken critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his anti-drug war, has been in jail for more than six years on narcotics-related charges she insists were fabricated to silence her.

MANILA, Philippines — The Liberal Party has designated former Sen. Leila de Lima as its new spokesperson, LP President and lawmaker Edcel Lagman announced on Tuesday.

Lagman said in a statement that De Lima was selected as the party’s official spokesperson during its management committee meeting on Monday.

“De Lima, who has been a long-standing member of the Liberal Party, committed to resume her active role in advocating and enhancing the Party’s advocacy on good governance, social justice and liberalism,” said the Albay lawmaker.

De Lima’s new role in the LP is one of her first political moves publicly announced since she was released on bail in November on her third and last case.

However, De Lima has not revealed her future political plans “pending thorough consultation with allies and kin,” Lagman said.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), De Lima said she is "honored and grateful" for the designation.

“I hope to convey our Party's message of reforms and advocacy on good governance, social justice and civil liberties,” De Lima said.