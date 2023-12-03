^

Headlines

NDRRMC on blue alert; OCD in Davao, Caraga regions on red alert after Surigao del Sur quake

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
December 3, 2023 | 1:16pm
NDRRMC on blue alert; OCD in Davao, Caraga regions on red alert after Surigao del Sur quake
People gather at an evacuation center, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, Philippines December 2, 2023.
Hinatuan LGU / Handout

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Sunday said that it is closely coordinating with disaster officials after it was placed under blue alert status following the magnitude 7.4 quake that hit Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur on Saturday evening.

Under the blue alert status, half of NDRRMC’s disaster officials are directed to be on standby to ensure that there will be enough manpower in case of an emergency.

Assistant Secretary Hernando Caraig Jr, Civil Defense deputy administrator for operations, in a memorandum issued on Sunday, ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, and Philippine National Police to detail duty officers to render duty at the NDRRMC “to ensure that coordination is streamlined, and they would be able to assist in preparedness measures.”

"All NDRRMC member-agencies and RDRRMCs are required to continue monitoring their respective AORs and send updates to the NDRRMOC through the NDRMMC Monitoring Dashboard,” the memorandum read.

Davao, Caraga regions on red alert

Aside from the NDRRMC, red alert status has been raised by the Office of Civil Defense in the Davao region and Caraga, where the quake epicenter Surigao del Sur, is located.

Under red alert status, OCD’s regional personnel must be on duty 24/7 to respond to calamities.

According to NDRRMC, OCD-Caraga’s personnel are continuously conducting video teleconferences with local government units and response clusters for streamlined coordination.

It is also coordinating with the NDRRMC, local disaster risk reduction and management offices to be updated in the developments in affected areas.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Davao Oriental, on the other hand, has conducted pre-emptive evacuations in all municipalities along the coastal waters of the province.

NDRRMC added that the PDRRMOs of Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte are likewise continuously monitoring the quake's impact through local disaster officials in the province.

These agencies were also informed of the updates from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Tsunami warning lifted

On Sunday morning at around 4 a.m., Phivolcs observed the last tsunami wave at the Hinatuan-Bislig Bay Station on Mawes Island.

It subsequently canceled the tsunami warning it has earlier issued, citing that the last wave means that the "tsunami threat associated with this earthquake has now largely passed the Philippines."

Prior to that, sea level monitoring stations confirmed the occurrence of tsunami with preliminary wave heights of 0.64 meter in Mawes Island, Hinatuan, 0.18 meter in Lawigan, Bislig City, 0.05 meter in Port of Dapa, Surigao del Norte and 0.08 meter in Mati, Davao Oriental.

Phivolcs has earlier recommended immediate evacuation in these areas.

The magnitude 7.4 quake, initially recorded at magnitude 6.9, was recorded east of Hinatuan at 10:37 p.m. of Saturday with major aftershocks that followed.

As of 8 a.m., the state seismologists recorded 542 aftershocks.

vuukle comment

EARTHQUAKE

NDRRMC

OFFICE OF CIVIL DEFENSE

SURIGAO DEL SUR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'All demands met': Jollibee workers in US win labor dispute following illegal termination

'All demands met': Jollibee workers in US win labor dispute following illegal termination

By James Relativo | 23 hours ago
US-based workers of Filipino fast food chain Jollibee declared victory after months of protests and a complaint...
Headlines
fbtw
2 Pinoys executed in China for drug trafficking

2 Pinoys executed in China for drug trafficking

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Two Filipinos convicted for drug trafficking have been executed in China, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima: No plans yet to return to Senate

De Lima: No plans yet to return to Senate

By Nillicent Bautista | 3 days ago
Former senator Leila de Lima said she is not yet thinking about returning to the Senate in 2025 following her release from...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Philippines seeks to host climate disaster fund

Marcos: Philippines seeks to host climate disaster fund

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
The Philippines intends to host the more than $400-million fund that several countries have committed as compensation for...
Headlines
fbtw
CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

By Daphne Galvez | 6 days ago
The Court of Appeals has reversed for lack of due process the Office of the Ombudsman’s dismissal of former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tsunami warning lifted after Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Surigao del Sur

Tsunami warning lifted after Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Surigao del Sur

By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Saturday evening canceled the tsunami warning it issued for all...
Headlines
fbtw
Major aftershocks jolt Philippines after magnitude 7.6 quake

Major aftershocks jolt Philippines after magnitude 7.6 quake

By Cecil Morella | 6 hours ago
A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Saturday, the US Geological Survey reported,...
Headlines
fbtw
Army troops kill 11 terrorists in Maguindanao del Sur

Army troops kill 11 terrorists in Maguindanao del Sur

By John Unson | 14 hours ago
Up to 11 members of the Dawlah Islamiya were killed in a more than two-hour running gunfight in the hinterland barangay of...
Headlines
fbtw
Abalos to LGUs: Establish AIDS councils

Abalos to LGUs: Establish AIDS councils

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos has tasked local chief executives to organize their own AIDS councils and coordinating bodies...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with