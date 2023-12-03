^

Headlines

2 Pinoys executed in China for drug trafficking

Marc Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
December 3, 2023 | 12:00am
2 Pinoys executed in China for drug trafficking
The DFA did not name the two Filipinos in its statement yesterday on the execution, which happened on Nov. 24.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipinos convicted for drug trafficking have been executed in China, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The DFA did not name the two Filipinos in its statement yesterday on the execution, which happened on Nov. 24.

The execution was confirmed to the DFA by the Philippine consulate general in Guangzhou.

“We offer our most sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. We respect the wishes of their families for privacy, and as such are withholding the identities of the two Filipinos,” the DFA said.

The two Filipinos were arrested in Guangdong in 2013 for carrying a luggage with 11.872 kilograms of shabu hidden in DVD players, according to DFA.

They underwent trial for drug trafficking and appealed their 2016 conviction with the assistance of the DFA.

Their death penalty sentence was upheld in 2018.

The DFA said the Philippine government exhausted all measures to appeal to China to commute the death sentence to life imprisonment on “humanitarian grounds,” adding that there were also “high-level political representations in this regard.”

“Our repeated appeals were consistent with the laws and values of our nation, which put the highest premium on human life,” the DFA said.

“In the end, the Chinese government, citing their internal laws, upheld the conviction, and the Philippines must respect China’s criminal laws and legal processes,” it added.

The department urged Filipinos not to fall prey to syndicates when traveling abroad and to be vigilant of the “modus operandi of drug syndicates in recruiting unwitting travellers as drug mules.”

Filipinos are also urged to “refuse to carry any package that you have not personally packed and thoroughly inspected,” the DFA added.

“While we at the Department are saddened by the execution of the two Filipinos, their death strengthens the government’s resolve to continue our relentless efforts to rid the country of drug syndicates that prey on the vulnerable, including those seeking better lives for themselves and their families,” the DFA said.

According to the DFA, there were 92 Filipino death penalty cases in China, 91 of which are drug-related.

Of the 92 cases, two have been commuted to life imprisonment and 86 reduced to fixed term.

With the two executions, there are two remaining death penalty cases that are pending review or on appeal, the DFA added.

vuukle comment

CHINA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'All demands met': Jollibee workers in US win labor dispute following illegal termination

'All demands met': Jollibee workers in US win labor dispute following illegal termination

By James Relativo | 9 hours ago
US-based workers of Filipino fast food chain Jollibee declared victory after months of protests and a complaint...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima: No plans yet to return to Senate

De Lima: No plans yet to return to Senate

By Nillicent Bautista | 3 days ago
Former senator Leila de Lima said she is not yet thinking about returning to the Senate in 2025 following her release from...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology escalated Mayon Volcano's status in Albay on June 8  to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

By Daphne Galvez | 6 days ago
The Court of Appeals has reversed for lack of due process the Office of the Ombudsman’s dismissal of former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
Former 4Ps beneficiary among topnotchers of midwives exam

Former 4Ps beneficiary among topnotchers of midwives exam

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
A child of a former beneficiary-family of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 Filipinos executed in China for drug trafficking &mdash; DFA

2 Filipinos executed in China for drug trafficking — DFA

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 4 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Saturday the execution of two Filipinos in China for their involvement in drug-related...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov't to release 5,000 inmates ahead of Christmas &ndash; BJMP

Gov't to release 5,000 inmates ahead of Christmas – BJMP

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 6 hours ago
As the holiday season approaches, the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to free about 5,000 inmates or...
Headlines
fbtw
BOC seizes P805K worth of high-grade marijuana declared as 'filter'

BOC seizes P805K worth of high-grade marijuana declared as 'filter'

By James Relativo | 7 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs-Port of Clark seized 488 grams of high-grade marijuana (kush) with an estimated value of P805,200 concealed...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged to release peasant advocate after 3 years in jail

Marcos urged to release peasant advocate after 3 years in jail

By James Relativo | 7 hours ago
Supporters and human rights advocates urged President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to free political prisoner Amanda Echanis...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines seeks to host climate disaster fund &mdash; Marcos

Philippines seeks to host climate disaster fund — Marcos

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 10 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged prompt establishment of the "Loss and Damage Fund," aimed at aiding vulnerable nations...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with