Gov't to release 5,000 inmates ahead of Christmas – BJMP

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
December 2, 2023 | 6:17pm
Prison inmates make Christmas lanterns, to be sold ahead of the December festive season and the profits distributed to family members of the incarcerated, at a jail in San Juan, Metro Manila on September 5, 2022. The Philippines boasts one of the world's longest Christmas seasons, kicking off in September with fairy lights and artificial trees decorating malls, festive tunes on the radio and party-packed calendars.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — As the holiday season approaches, the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to free about 5,000 inmates or persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) said.

Jail Director Ruel Rivera, addressing a weekly news forum in Quezon City, announced the projected release of 3,000 to 5,000 PDLs this month through the Good Conduct and Time Allowance (GCTA) provision.

The GCTA law, detailed in Republic Act No. 10592, shortens the sentences of well-behaved inmates, facilitating their early release from incarceration.

According to BJMP records, approximately 74,000 PDLs have been released from January to October 30 this year following successful implementation of court orders.

A National Jail Decongestion Summit is scheduled for December 6 and 7 to address overcrowding issues with the involvement of key justice agencies, including the Supreme Court (SC), the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“What the Justice sector aims to do is to come together to coordinate and address common problems faced by the justice sector agencies. Ang end-goal po nito is to speed-up the delivery of swift and fair justice,” Miranda said.

Miranda explained that the summit's goal is to discuss three primary reasons for jail overcrowding: insufficient facilities, rising arrests, and more admissions into jail compared to releases.

BUREAU OF JAIL MANAGEMENT AND PENOLOGY

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DILG

SUPREME COURT
