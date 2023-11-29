^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 29, 2023 | 11:04am
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness
A general view shows Mayon volcano as it releases white smoke into the air as seen from Legazpi on June 12, 2023.
AFP / Charism Sayat

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 3 after it showed an “increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption.”

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

MAYON

MAYON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

By Daphne Galvez | 2 days ago
The Court of Appeals has reversed for lack of due process the Office of the Ombudsman’s dismissal of former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate resolution filed to cooperate with ICC

Senate resolution filed to cooperate with ICC

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros yesterday filed a resolution urging the administration to cooperate with the International Criminal Court...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Senate concurrence not needed to rejoin ICC&rsquo;

‘Senate concurrence not needed to rejoin ICC’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has the legal authority to allow the country to rejoin the International Criminal Court without the need...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima urges probe of former Justice chiefs after CA ruling

De Lima urges probe of former Justice chiefs after CA ruling

2 days ago
De Lima secured another legal victory as the CA reversed the Ombudsman's dismissal of her complaints against Aguirre and Guevarra...
Headlines
fbtw
Opposition to ICC return supports ex-president Duterte &mdash; De Lima

Opposition to ICC return supports ex-president Duterte — De Lima

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
“Those who oppose rejoining the ICC are only serving the interest of Duterte and others who are responsible for the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NSC allows Christmas convoy to pass by Ayungin

NSC allows Christmas convoy to pass by Ayungin

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
The National Security Council will allow the conduct of a Christmas convoy in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) that will be heading...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate approves P5.7 trillion national budget for 2024

Senate approves P5.7 trillion national budget for 2024

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
The Senate yesterday approved on third and final reading the P5.768-trillion proposed national budget for 2024, which is seen...
Headlines
fbtw
Government, NDF to discuss resolution of conflict

Government, NDF to discuss resolution of conflict

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The government and communist rebels have agreed to start fresh negotiations to end a decades-old armed conflict, raising hopes...
Headlines
fbtw
SMNI faces House franchise panel probe

SMNI faces House franchise panel probe

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Davao City-based Sonshine Media Network International will face an investigation by the House committee on legislative franchises...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with