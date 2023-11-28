^

Headlines

Marcos likely to sign 2024 budget before Japan trip — Diokno

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 28, 2023 | 5:36pm
Marcos likely to sign 2024 budget before Japan trip â�� Diokno
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in a sectoral meeting in Malacañang.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. might approve the proposed P5.768-trillion budget for 2024 before his trip to Japan next month.

This was after the finance chief was asked if Marcos would sign the proposed General Appropriations Bill (GAB) before the scheduled trip to attend the ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Commemorative Summit from December 16 to 18.

"I was talking to the liaison officer. Na-approve na kasi ang budget. So, they will be going to the conference committee by December 1st and so there’s enough time bago umalis si president,” Diokno said. 

(I was talking to the liaison officer. The budget has been approved. So, they will be going to the conference committee by December 1st, and there's enough time before the president leaves.)

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said that the proposed budget for 2024 amounts to P5.768 trillion, marking a 9.5% increase from the 2023 appropriations.

On Tuesday, the Senate approved the P5.768 trillion proposed 2024 national budget on the third and final reading with 21 yes votes, 0 no votes and 1 abstain vote.

Before Marcos’ signature, the Senate and House committees will need to resolve the discrepancies between the two versions of the budget bill.

vuukle comment

BUDGET

DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE

GENERAL APPROPRIATIONS ACT

MARCOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Court of Appeals has reversed for lack of due process the Office of the Ombudsman’s dismissal of former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara appealing to DOJ: Don&rsquo;t cooperate with ICC

Sara appealing to DOJ: Don’t cooperate with ICC

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
While maintaining that President Marcos’ foreign policy decisions should be followed, Vice President Sara Duterte said...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima urges probe of former Justice chiefs after CA ruling

De Lima urges probe of former Justice chiefs after CA ruling

2 days ago
De Lima secured another legal victory as the CA reversed the Ombudsman's dismissal of her complaints against Aguirre and Guevarra...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima pursues 'mass murderer' Duterte

De Lima pursues 'mass murderer' Duterte

By Allison Jackson | 3 days ago
Freed after nearly seven years behind bars, Philippine human rights campaigner Leila de Lima told AFP on Friday she prays...
Headlines
fbtw
No tsunami threat after Papua New Guinea quake &mdash; Phivolcs

No tsunami threat after Papua New Guinea quake — Phivolcs

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported on Tuesday that there is no imminent danger of a destructive...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gibo: Talks with China useless

Gibo: Talks with China useless

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
It makes no sense to engage China in bilateral talks over the West Philippine Sea, as it has not shown sincerity at all,...
Headlines
fbtw
Pasay reclamation projects get clearance to resume

Pasay reclamation projects get clearance to resume

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
Reclamation projects under the Pasay Eco-City Coastal Development will continue, as President Marcos has decided to exempt...
Headlines
fbtw
Transport group Manibela warns of bigger strike

Transport group Manibela warns of bigger strike

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Drivers and operators are preparing for a bigger strike as Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista announced that the Dec....
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd records 1,700 abused children in student safety hotline

DepEd records 1,700 abused children in student safety hotline

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Over 1,700 reports of children experiencing abuse at school and at home have been recorded by the Department of Education...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines reaffirms commitment to global disaster risk reduction efforts

Philippines reaffirms commitment to global disaster risk reduction efforts

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The Philippines has reiterated its commitment to contribute to global disaster risk reduction efforts through continued partnerships...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with