NAIA-3 to undergo electrical system upgrade, brief power interruption expected

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority is set to conduct another series of scheduled electrical maintenance activities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 as part of its medium-term program of upgrading its electrical system.

The electrical maintenance work will begin at midnight (12:01) a.m. until 3 a.m. on November 29.

There will also be segmented power-related maintenance works scheduled until December 13, according to the MIAA.

Aside from the three-power interruption at NAIA, MIAA said some areas will experience limited disruptions. However, all critical systems, such as check-in counters, immigration booths, security scanners, boarding bridges, conveyor belts and other pivotal areas, will remain fully operational.

MIAA said that its generator sets will provide power to essential equipment and facilities to ensure continued passenger processing and uninterrupted flight operations.

It added that these power-related activities have been strategically timed outside peak operational hours to minimize disruption.

Meralco will conduct the main power-related works where cables will be upgraded “to enhance the overall reliability of the system.” MIAA will also replace medium voltage circuit breakers, relays, and conduct optimization of the protection settings.

The MIAA said stakeholders have been involved in the conduct of comprehensive communication and planning procedures for the scheduled maintenance activities.

It met with Meralco and NAIA Terminal 3 stakeholders as well as airlines, government agencies and concessionaires and came up with the “cohesive strategy for the rehabilitation and improvement of the electrical system.”

Bryan Co, MIAA Officer-in-Charge, apologized for the inconvenience that the maintenance work will cause. He, however, assured the public that flights will not be interrupted.

Co emphasized that the “pivotal enhancements” aim to provide a safe and modern airport experience.

“We assure the public that this scheduled electrical upgrading and maintenance is a vital step toward enhancing the airport’s electrical system reliability,” he said.

This was not the first time the MIAA planned a scheduled power-related maintenance work.

In August, it also held similar electrical maintenance activities.

These electrical system upgrades came after the NAIA 3 experienced power outages on May 1 and June 9 this year.