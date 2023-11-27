^

Headlines

NAIA-3 to undergo electrical system upgrade, brief power interruption expected

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
November 27, 2023 | 5:58pm
NAIA-3 to undergo electrical system upgrade, brief power interruption expected
This Nov. 26, 2023 photo shows the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.
Philstar.com / Rosette Adel

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority is set to conduct another series of scheduled electrical maintenance activities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 as part of its medium-term program of upgrading its electrical system.

The electrical maintenance work will begin at midnight (12:01) a.m. until 3 a.m. on November 29.

There will also be segmented power-related maintenance works scheduled until December 13, according to the MIAA.

Aside from the three-power interruption at NAIA, MIAA said some areas will experience limited disruptions. However, all critical systems, such as check-in counters, immigration booths, security scanners, boarding bridges, conveyor belts and other pivotal areas, will remain fully operational.

MIAA said that its generator sets will provide power to essential equipment and facilities to ensure continued passenger processing and uninterrupted flight operations.

It added that these power-related activities have been strategically timed outside peak operational hours to minimize disruption.

Meralco will conduct the main power-related works where cables will be upgraded “to enhance the overall reliability of the system.” MIAA will also replace medium voltage circuit breakers, relays, and conduct optimization of the protection settings.

The MIAA said stakeholders have been involved in the conduct of comprehensive communication and planning procedures for the scheduled maintenance activities.

It met with Meralco and NAIA Terminal 3 stakeholders as well as airlines, government agencies and concessionaires and came up with the “cohesive strategy for the rehabilitation and improvement of the electrical system.”

Bryan Co, MIAA Officer-in-Charge, apologized for the inconvenience that the maintenance work will cause. He, however, assured the public that flights will not be interrupted.

Co emphasized that the “pivotal enhancements” aim to provide a safe and modern airport experience.

 “We assure the public that this scheduled electrical upgrading and maintenance is a vital step toward enhancing the airport’s electrical system reliability,” he said.

This was not the first time the MIAA planned a scheduled power-related maintenance work.

In August, it also held similar electrical maintenance activities.

These electrical system upgrades came after the NAIA 3 experienced power outages on May 1 and June 9 this year.

vuukle comment

MANILA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY

MERALCO

MIAA

NAIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
The Court of Appeals has reversed for lack of due process the Office of the Ombudsman’s dismissal of former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima urges probe of former Justice chiefs after CA ruling

De Lima urges probe of former Justice chiefs after CA ruling

1 day ago
De Lima secured another legal victory as the CA reversed the Ombudsman's dismissal of her complaints against Aguirre and Guevarra...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima pursues 'mass murderer' Duterte

De Lima pursues 'mass murderer' Duterte

By Allison Jackson | 2 days ago
Freed after nearly seven years behind bars, Philippine human rights campaigner Leila de Lima told AFP on Friday she prays...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima to RTC: Summon witnesses who gave false testimony

De Lima to RTC: Summon witnesses who gave false testimony

By Nillicent Bautista | 4 days ago
Former senator Leila de Lima on Tuesday asked a Muntinlupa court to summon the seven witnesses who claimed they were coerced...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chinese jets shadow Philippine aircraft in West Philippine Sea

Chinese jets shadow Philippine aircraft in West Philippine Sea

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
Aircraft from China’s People’s Liberation Army shadowed Philippine aircraft that participated in the joint Philippine-Australia...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos holds Christmas gift-giving for children

President Marcos holds Christmas gift-giving for children

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
President Marcos joined over 17,000 children from selected shelters and orphanages around the country for the second Christmas...
Headlines
fbtw
More Pinoys say life has gotten worse &ndash; SWS poll

More Pinoys say life has gotten worse – SWS poll

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
About one in every three Filipinos said the quality of life worsened over the past year, the highest so far under the Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Public schools to plant 236,000 trees nationwide

Public schools to plant 236,000 trees nationwide

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Public schools in the Philippines will plant 236,000 trees on Dec. 6 as part of the Department of Education (DepEd)’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with