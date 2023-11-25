Philippines, Australia kick off joint air, sea patrols

Australian (R) and Philippine soldiers take position along a beach during a joint exercise at a naval base in San Antonio town, Zambales province on August 25, 2023. Australia and the Philippines announced on November 25, 2023 the start of joint air and sea patrols off the Southeast Asian nation, as they seek to deepen their defence cooperation to counter China's assertiveness in the region.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and Australia launched on Saturday the "maritime cooperative activity”, as both nations work to strengthen their defense partnership in response to increased regional challenges, including China's assertive stance.

The initiative follows Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to Malacañang just over two months ago.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., using his official platform X (formerly Twitter), announced the commencement of the activity between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Australia's defense forces.

"We endeavor to enhance bilateral interoperability in maritime security and domain awareness; test doctrines, existing protocols, and enhance efficiency; and foster closer cooperation between our countries' armed forces," Marcos said.

"This inaugural Maritime Cooperative Activity and those that may follow are a practical manifestation of the growing and deepening strategic and defense partnership between our countries," he added.

Marcos said the maritime activity between the Philippines and Australia shows their joint commitment "to supporting the rules-based international order and a more peaceful, secure, and stable Indo-Pacific region."

The Philippines is set to deploy two navy vessels and five surveillance aircraft, joining Australia's HMAS Toowoomba warship and a P-8A maritime surveillance aircraft. These patrols, confirmed by Philippine defense spokesman Arsenio Andolong, will take place within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

The move follows the signing of a strategic partnership between Albanese and Marcos in September, spanning various areas, from defense and security to climate change and education.

The increased patrols involving the Philippines, the United States, and Australia come amid heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

China's extensive claims in the region, which stretch thousands of kilometers from its nearest major landmass, have been dismissed by an international tribunal ruling as lacking legal basis.

China has expanded its presence by deploying boats and constructing militarized artificial islands, aiming to bolster its claims in the area. — with a report from Agence France-Presse