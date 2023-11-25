^

Headlines

Philippines, Australia kick off joint air, sea patrols

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
November 25, 2023 | 1:42pm
Philippines, Australia kick off joint air, sea patrols
Australian (R) and Philippine soldiers take position along a beach during a joint exercise at a naval base in San Antonio town, Zambales province on August 25, 2023. Australia and the Philippines announced on November 25, 2023 the start of joint air and sea patrols off the Southeast Asian nation, as they seek to deepen their defence cooperation to counter China's assertiveness in the region.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and Australia launched on Saturday the "maritime cooperative activity”, as both nations work to strengthen their defense partnership in response to increased regional challenges, including China's assertive stance.

The initiative follows Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to Malacañang just over two months ago.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., using his official platform X (formerly Twitter), announced the commencement of the activity between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Australia's defense forces.

"We endeavor to enhance bilateral interoperability in maritime security and domain awareness; test doctrines, existing protocols, and enhance efficiency; and foster closer cooperation between our countries' armed forces," Marcos said. 

"This inaugural Maritime Cooperative Activity and those that may follow are a practical manifestation of the growing and deepening strategic and defense partnership between our countries," he added.

Marcos said the maritime activity between the Philippines and Australia shows their joint commitment "to supporting the rules-based international order and a more peaceful, secure, and stable Indo-Pacific region."

The Philippines is set to deploy two navy vessels and five surveillance aircraft, joining Australia's HMAS Toowoomba warship and a P-8A maritime surveillance aircraft. These patrols, confirmed by Philippine defense spokesman Arsenio Andolong, will take place within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

The move follows the signing of a strategic partnership between Albanese and Marcos in September, spanning various areas, from defense and security to climate change and education.

The increased patrols involving the Philippines, the United States, and Australia come amid heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing over territorial disputes in the South China Sea. 

China's extensive claims in the region, which stretch thousands of kilometers from its nearest major landmass, have been dismissed by an international tribunal ruling as lacking legal basis.

China has expanded its presence by deploying boats and constructing militarized artificial islands, aiming to bolster its claims in the area. — with a report from Agence France-Presse

vuukle comment

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bato surprised by seeming turnaround on ICC

Bato surprised by seeming turnaround on ICC

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
With President Marcos hinting at allowing the country to rejoin the Rome Statute creating the International Criminal Court,...
Headlines
fbtw
Proposal to rejoin ICC being studied &ndash; BBM

Proposal to rejoin ICC being studied – BBM

By Helen Flores | 7 hours ago
Proposals for the country’s rejoining the International Criminal Court are “under study,” President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos grants amnesty to former NPA rebels

President Marcos grants amnesty to former NPA rebels

By Helen Flores | 7 hours ago
President Marcos has issued several proclamations granting amnesty to former separatist rebels and communist insurgents...
Headlines
fbtw
Travel fatigue: President Marcos skips AsPac forum dinner reception

Travel fatigue: President Marcos skips AsPac forum dinner reception

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
After skipping a welcome dinner at Malacañang on Thursday for delegates of the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific...
Headlines
fbtw
BSKE bets reminded to file SOCEs

BSKE bets reminded to file SOCEs

By Rhodina Villanueva | 7 hours ago
With a few days left before deadline, the Commission on Elections has reminded candidates in the recently concluded barangay...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
De Lima pursues 'mass murderer' Duterte

De Lima pursues 'mass murderer' Duterte

By Allison Jackson | 6 hours ago
Freed after nearly seven years behind bars, Philippine human rights campaigner Leila de Lima told AFP on Friday she prays...
Headlines
fbtw
Private hospitals to PhilHealth: Pay P27 billion by yearend

Private hospitals to PhilHealth: Pay P27 billion by yearend

By Rhodina Villanueva | 6 hours ago
A group of private hospitals urged the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to settle its P27-billion debt to health...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to prioritize last mile schools

DepEd to prioritize last mile schools

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 7 hours ago
The Department of Education will prioritize the hiring of additional teachers and the construction of more classrooms in last...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA sees safe release of Houthis&rsquo; Pinoy hostages

DFA sees safe release of Houthis’ Pinoy hostages

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs expressed hopes yesterday that the 17 Filipino seafarers currently held hostage by Houthi...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines not stirring trouble in West Philippine Sea &ndash; Teodoro

Philippines not stirring trouble in West Philippine Sea – Teodoro

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
China is “reversing the truth” in accusing the Philippines of stirring trouble by conducting joint maritime patrols...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with