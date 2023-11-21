^

Philippines-US air, maritime patrols in West Philippine Sea launched — Marcos

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 21, 2023 | 5:09pm
This photo shows a sailing U.S. Pacific Fleet.
US Navy

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and the United States started the joint maritime and aerial patrols in the West Philippine Sea, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday.

Marcos said that the joint patrol is a collaborative effort between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Indo-Pacific Command, established through an agreement by the Mutual Defense Board - Security Engagement Board of both nations.

"This significant initiative is a testament to our commitment to bolster the interoperability of our military forces in conducting maritime and air patrols. Through collaborative efforts, we aim to enhance regional security and foster a seamless partnership with the United States in safeguarding our shared interests, Marcos said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"These joint patrols are part of a series of events agreed upon by the Mutual Defense Board - Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB) of both nations. I am confident that this collaboration will contribute to a more secure and stable environment for our people," he added.

He also said that the joint patrols are scheduled to continue until November 23.

Amid the dangerous maneuvers and water canon incidents of China in the West Philippine Sea, Washington continuously affirmed the mutual defense treaty between the US and the Philippines and condemned the aggression of China. 

