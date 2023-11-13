^

Trillanes accuses Duterte of destabilization, coup plot vs Marcos

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
November 13, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV has accused former president Rodrigo Duterte of supporting efforts to destabilize and stage a coup against the Marcos administration.

Duterte has denied fomenting destabilization.

Trillanes told “The Chiefs” on Cignal TV’s One News on Nov. 11 that Duterte is a “coward” and a power-hungry man who has been laying the foundations for an uprising.

“At this point in time, I think it is clear that there are plans to return to power by any means. If you’re talking about Duterte and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, GMA has done it with (former) president Erap (Joseph Estrada),” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“Duterte has not experienced a life without being in power. He cannot breathe until he has returned to power. Plus the fact that he is under threat by the International Criminal Court. It’s a matter of survival for him and physical freedom. He has the motive to do all these things,” he added.

Trillanes, a former soldier who led mutinies against the Arroyo administration in 2003 and 2007, said he agreed with military chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., who said that destabilization and coup plots are two different things – as the former is mostly political while the latter involves the military with political support.

Citing his experience, Trillanes believes that destabilization and coup plans are currently at the agitation phase with the political component being prepared while online trolls feed agitating issues.

The Marcos and Duterte forces will inevitably have “a head-on collision and one party will either be obliterated or weakened significantly,” he said.

