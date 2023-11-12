DepEd, PNP probing death of 2 Taguig high school students

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education and the Philippine National Police have launched a probe into the death of two high school students whose bodies were found inside their school on Friday.

The DepEd schools division office in Taguig City is already coordinating with the Scene of the Crime Operation (SOCO) to probe the deaths of two Signal Village National High School students, who were found lifeless almost Friday midnight, DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa said.

“The DepEd fully commits to cooperate with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Taguig regarding this matter, and is committed towards the swift and expeditious conduct of the ongoing investigation,” DepEd said in a statement.

Initial findings by Taguig City police and SOCO “indicate no foul play” in the deaths of the two female students, according to a statement by PNP Taguig on Saturday.

Both DepEd and the Taguig City government have expressed grief over the incident and called on the public to respect the privacy of the students’ families.

"We express our deepest sympathies to the families. The loss of young lives is a devastating blow to any community,” DepEd said in a statement on Saturday.

In its statement, the Taguig City government has also advised the public to avoid disseminating unverified information on social media "that may only hurt the feelings of the bereaved families.

Taguig has also called on "church leaders, teachers and school administrators, parents and community leaders" to "come together for our young people and help them navigate this difficult experience."

Affected students and teachers are also encouraged to seek help from the city government’s counselors, psychologists and psychiatrists, who will be available at Signal Village National High School. — Cristina Chi

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline can be reached through the following hotlines: toll-free Luzon-wide landline (1553), Globe/TM (0966-351-4518 and 0917-899-8727), or Smart/Sun/TNT (0908-639-2672).