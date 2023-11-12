^

Headlines

DepEd, PNP probing death of 2 Taguig high school students

Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 5:02pm
DepEd, PNP probing death of 2 Taguig high school students
DepEd Assistant Secretary for curriculum and instruction Alma Torio said the DepEd aims to continue the regular grading system and will just conduct remedial classes to address poor proficiencies among students.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education and the Philippine National Police have launched a probe into the death of two high school students whose bodies were found inside their school on Friday.

The DepEd schools division office in Taguig City is already coordinating with the Scene of the Crime Operation (SOCO) to probe the deaths of two Signal Village National High School students, who were found lifeless almost Friday midnight, DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa said.

“The DepEd fully commits to cooperate with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Taguig regarding this matter, and is committed towards the swift and expeditious conduct of the ongoing investigation,” DepEd said in a statement.

Initial findings by Taguig City police and SOCO “indicate no foul play” in the deaths of the two female students, according to a statement by PNP Taguig on Saturday.

Both DepEd and the Taguig City government have expressed grief over the incident and called on the public to respect the privacy of the students’ families. 

"We express our deepest sympathies to the families. The loss of young lives is a devastating blow to any community,” DepEd said in a statement on Saturday.

In its statement, the Taguig City government has also advised the public to avoid disseminating unverified information on social media "that may only hurt the feelings of the bereaved families.

Taguig has also called on "church leaders, teachers and school administrators, parents and community leaders" to "come together for our young people and help them navigate this difficult experience."

Affected students and teachers are also encouraged to seek help from the city government’s counselors, psychologists and psychiatrists, who will be available at Signal Village National High School. — Cristina Chi

 

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline can be reached through the following hotlines: toll-free Luzon-wide landline (1553), Globe/TM (0966-351-4518 and 0917-899-8727), or Smart/Sun/TNT (0908-639-2672).

vuukle comment

DEPED

EDUCATION

PNP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maharlika IRR lets Marcos Jr. accept, reject board nominees

Maharlika IRR lets Marcos Jr. accept, reject board nominees

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
The government yesterday released the implementing rules and regulations of the Maharlika Investment Fund law, which include...
Headlines
fbtw
Allies back Philippines after new water cannon attack by China

Allies back Philippines after new water cannon attack by China

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Allies – particularly the United States and the European Union – have expressed support for the Philippines against...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese vessels in high-seas chase of Philippine boat with media

Chinese vessels in high-seas chase of Philippine boat with media

By Jamillah Sta Rosa | 1 day ago
As a Philippine Coast Guard rubber boat carrying journalists sped towards Filipino troops on a grounded navy vessel in the...
Headlines
fbtw
More intelligence funds sought after latest Ayungin water cannon incident

More intelligence funds sought after latest Ayungin water cannon incident

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Lawmakers are currently calling on Congress to finally approve a higher allocation of funds for agencies tasked in defending...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri, Angara cite OP for comprehensive CIF report

Zubiri, Angara cite OP for comprehensive CIF report

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senate finance committee chair Sonny Angara both defended the Office of the President...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sara pays tribute to Miriam at road renaming

Sara pays tribute to Miriam at road renaming

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Vice President and concurrent Education Sectary Sara Duterte on Saturday paid tribute to the late senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago,...
Headlines
fbtw
7 possible contenders seen for next PNP chief

7 possible contenders seen for next PNP chief

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
As Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. is set to retire in less than a month, it is another race for...
Headlines
fbtw

New PRA appointees named

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed three new officials to the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA), the agency that serves as the clearing house for all reclamation projects in the country.
Headlines
fbtw
Acorda urges government destabilizers to stop

Acorda urges government destabilizers to stop

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
People who are thinking about destabilizing the administration of President Marcos should stop their move as this would...
Headlines
fbtw
Magsaysay awardee calls for quality, inclusive health care

Magsaysay awardee calls for quality, inclusive health care

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
A Ramon Magsaysay awardee reiterated his call that every individual, whether rich or poor, should have equal access to quality...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with