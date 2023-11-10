Comelec disqualifies 21 BSKE candidates

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday announced the automatic disqualification of 21 candidates for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections due to the violation of premature campaigning rules.

In a statement, Comelec said that 17 resolutions have reached finality and are non-appealable.

Three of the candidates have filed a motion for reconsideration while one candidate is “waiting for the lapse of motion for reconsideration or the issuance of the certificate of finality and entry of judgment.”

Nineteen out of the 21 disqualified candidates belong to the Sangguniang Kabataan, while the remaining two are at the Barangay level.

As of November 9, Comelec said that there are still 318 motu proprio cases filed by the poll regulatory body.

292 of these are cases of premature and illegal campaigning while 26 of these are for vote buying and selling.