Marcos says 40 Filipinos out of war-torn Gaza

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 8, 2023 | 10:54am
Palestinian dual nationals and foreigners wait to cross the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 7, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Irael and the militant group Hamas.
MANILA, Philippines — Forty Filipino nationals were evacuated from the heavily bombarded Gaza Strip to Egypt, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos said Wednesday. 

Forty out of the 46 Filipinos approved to leave the Palestinian enclave safely crossed the Rafah border into Egypt, where they will be taken to capital Cairo before heading to the Philippines. 

“I hope that our remaining countrymen who also wish to return home will also be able to cross safely, along with their spouses and loved ones,” Marcos said in a video message. There are around 136 Filipinos living in Gaza.

Two Filipino members of the Doctors Without Borders exited Gaza last week.

The chief executive said the passage of Filipinos was possible through the coordination of the Department of Foreign Affairs with the embassies in Israel, Jordan and Egypt. 

Marcos also acknowledged the mediation efforts of Qatar, which he said led to the reopening of the borders. 

People were allowed to leave Gaza between Wednesday and Friday last week, including dozens of wounded Palestinians as well as foreign nationals. Departures resumed Monday after Rafah was closed over the weekend.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, 115 Filipinos initially expressed their intention to leave the densely-populated and besieged territory. But the number of individuals who wanted to be repatriated went down due to concerns about leaving their Palestinian spouses. 

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said Monday that Israel verbally communicated to Philippine authorities that the Palestinian spouses of Filipino nationals will be allowed to leave Gaza. The government is awaiting the written approval. 

Fighting raged in Gaza Tuesday, one month on since the unprecedented attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, which has provoked relentless air strikes from Israel. 

Over 10,300 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza, according to its health ministry. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that Gaza was becoming a “graveyard for children.” 

Meanwhile, the October 7 attacks by Hamas claimed 1,400 lives in Israel. Israeli officials also said that Hamas took more than 240 people hostage. — with report from Agence France-Presse

