^

Headlines

Palestinian spouses of Filipinos to be allowed to leave Gaza — DFA

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 7, 2023 | 6:07pm
Palestinian spouses of Filipinos to be allowed to leave Gaza â�� DFA
Palestinian women react after an Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 7, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
AFP / Mohammed Abed

MANILA, Philippines — The Palestinian spouses of Filipino nationals in the Gaza Strip will be allowed to leave the war-torn enclave, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday. 

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the verbal clearance for the safe passage of the Palestinian spouses into Egypt will make it easier for the government to convince Filipinos to leave the bombarded Gaza. 

“We’re just waiting for the confirmation in writing. But the Palestinian spouses of the Filipinos will also be allowed to leave Gaza with their spouses,” De Vega said in a press briefing. 

“That has been made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to [our] embassy,” he added. 

Of the 136 Filipinos in Gaza, 115 initially expressed their intention to leave. However, the DFA official said last week that only 46 individuals remained committed to being repatriated due to concerns about leaving their Palestinian spouses.

De Vega also announced that the 46 Filipinos have been allowed to leave Gaza and enter Egypt through the Rafah crossing Tuesday. The evacuation of foreigners, including Filipinos, from Gaza was delayed due to recent attacks. 

Of those, 39 nationals are currently at the border between Gaza and Egypt, while seven individuals “are having second thoughts about leaving,” De Vega said. 

“Our embassies in Amman and Cairo are certain that by tonight, local time, they will have been able to cross into Egypt… So they will be home within the week,” he said. 

Fighting raged in Gaza Tuesday, one month on since the unprecedented attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, which has provoked relentless air strikes from Israel. 

Over 10,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in the densely-populated and besieged territory, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that Gaza was becoming a “graveyard for children.” 

Meanwhile, the October 7 attacks by Hamas claimed 1,400 lives in Israel. — with report from Agence France-Presse

 

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

GAZA

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Lawmaker exits PDP-Laban to name Rodrigo Duterte as &lsquo;threat&rsquo; to House
play

Lawmaker exits PDP-Laban to name Rodrigo Duterte as ‘threat’ to House

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Ranking House lawmakers on Monday hesitated to spell out the incendiary remarks that last month “challenged the integrity”...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
House slams Duterte

House slams Duterte

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez resumed sessions at the House of Representatives yesterday with an indirect swipe at former president...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Criminal raps filed vs 'cult' leader Senior Aguila, 12 others

Criminal raps filed vs 'cult' leader Senior Aguila, 12 others

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
The Department of Justice on Monday filed criminal charges against Jey Rence Quilario or "Senior Agila," the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to AFP: Maximize, reassess troop deployment

Marcos to AFP: Maximize, reassess troop deployment

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
With the military shifting its focus to external threats, President Marcos has ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Veteran journalist Conrado de Quiros passes away at 72

Veteran journalist Conrado de Quiros passes away at 72

9 hours ago
De Quiros was known for his biting commentary in his column "There's The Rub," which was published in the Philippine Daily...
Headlines
fbtw
Inflation eases to 4.9% in October &mdash; PSA

Inflation eases to 4.9% in October — PSA

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
The country’s inflation rate slowed down to 4.9% during the month of October, the Philippine Statistics Authority ...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP looking at 4 angles in broadcaster&rsquo;s slay

PNP looking at 4 angles in broadcaster’s slay

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is looking into at least four angles in the killing of Misamis Occidental radioman Juan “Johnny...
Headlines
fbtw
More think Philippines headed in wrong direction &ndash; OCTA poll

More think Philippines headed in wrong direction – OCTA poll

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Two in every 10 Filipinos now believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction, according to the third quarter survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with