Palestinian spouses of Filipinos to be allowed to leave Gaza — DFA

Palestinian women react after an Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 7, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

MANILA, Philippines — The Palestinian spouses of Filipino nationals in the Gaza Strip will be allowed to leave the war-torn enclave, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the verbal clearance for the safe passage of the Palestinian spouses into Egypt will make it easier for the government to convince Filipinos to leave the bombarded Gaza.

“We’re just waiting for the confirmation in writing. But the Palestinian spouses of the Filipinos will also be allowed to leave Gaza with their spouses,” De Vega said in a press briefing.

“That has been made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to [our] embassy,” he added.

Of the 136 Filipinos in Gaza, 115 initially expressed their intention to leave. However, the DFA official said last week that only 46 individuals remained committed to being repatriated due to concerns about leaving their Palestinian spouses.

De Vega also announced that the 46 Filipinos have been allowed to leave Gaza and enter Egypt through the Rafah crossing Tuesday. The evacuation of foreigners, including Filipinos, from Gaza was delayed due to recent attacks.

Of those, 39 nationals are currently at the border between Gaza and Egypt, while seven individuals “are having second thoughts about leaving,” De Vega said.

“Our embassies in Amman and Cairo are certain that by tonight, local time, they will have been able to cross into Egypt… So they will be home within the week,” he said.

Fighting raged in Gaza Tuesday, one month on since the unprecedented attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, which has provoked relentless air strikes from Israel.

Over 10,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in the densely-populated and besieged territory, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that Gaza was becoming a “graveyard for children.”

Meanwhile, the October 7 attacks by Hamas claimed 1,400 lives in Israel. — with report from Agence France-Presse