^

Headlines

Philippines did not illegally enter any Chinese sovereignty space — NSC

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 31, 2023 | 1:04pm
Philippines did not illegally enter any Chinese sovereignty space â�� NSC
In this Aug. 5, 2019 photo, the Philippine Navy formally receives and welcomes into its service BRP Conrado Yap (PS39), an ex-Pohang-class corvette from South Korea, in a handover and commissioning ceremonies at Jinhae Naval Base.
Philippine Navy / Released

MANILA, Philippines — National Security Council adviser Eduardo Año on Tuesday asserted that the Philippines has the rights in the Scarborough Shoal, citing the international law.

In a statement, the NSC chief countered the Chinese military's claims that the Philippines illegally entered a space under China's sovereignty when Philippine Navy ship, BRP Conrado Yap, passed through the West Philippine Sea.  

“PS39 (BRP Conrado Yap) conducted routine patrol operations in the general vicinity of  Bajo de Masinloc without any untoward incident. It did not illegally enter any space under Chinese sovereignty because Bajo de Masinloc is part of the Philippine archipelago and EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone),” Año said in a statement.

“China is again overhyping this incident and creating unnecessary tensions between our two nations. Nonetheless, the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and PCG (Philippine Coast Guard) will not be deterred by the aggressive and illegal activities of PLA Navy/China Coast Guard/Militia in the West Philippine Sea,” he added.

China earlier decried the BRP Conrado Yap's operation inside the Philippine EEZ. 

“We urge the PH side to immediately stop its infringement and provocation to avoid further escalation,” the Chinese military said in an earlier statement.

China has frequently initiated incidents in the West Philippine Sea, such as the collision with an AFP-contracted boat during a resupply mission for the BRP Sierra Madre last week, and the spraying of water cannons against Filipino fishermen.

The Philippines had filed hundreds of diplomatic protests against China.

Despite the arbitral ruling in favor of the Philippines in 2016, China does not recognize Philippine sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea.

vuukle comment

CHINA

EEZ

EXCLUSIVE ECONOMIC ZONE

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

PHILIPPINE NAVY

PHILIPPINES

UNCLOS

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA

WPS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: 2023 Barangay, SK elections

LIVE updates: 2023 Barangay, SK elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections officially opened on Monday, October 30.
Headlines
fbtw
Governor, 13 mayors face vote-buying probe

Governor, 13 mayors face vote-buying probe

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
A governor and 13 mayors from Luzon are being investigated for alleged vote-buying activities in connection with yesterday’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Violence erupts in BARMM, but polls generally peaceful

Violence erupts in BARMM, but polls generally peaceful

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Despite incidents of violence in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the Commission on Elections (Comelec)...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos casts vote, cites importance of barangay polls

Marcos casts vote, cites importance of barangay polls

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
As he cast his vote in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections yesterday, President Marcos admitted receiving reports...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec wants one-week transition for winning bets

Comelec wants one-week transition for winning bets

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
Winning candidates in Monday’s barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections may not be able to immediately assume their...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lawmakers on Speaker&rsquo;s ratings: We&rsquo;re doing the right thing

Lawmakers on Speaker’s ratings: We’re doing the right thing

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Despite harsh criticisms, members of the supermajority coalition at the House of Representatives have expressed vindication...
Headlines
fbtw
OFWs from Israel get P20,000 in food, cash aid

OFWs from Israel get P20,000 in food, cash aid

By Rudy Santos | 15 hours ago
Some P20,000 in food and cash aid awaited 60 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who arrived in the country yesterday afternoon...
Headlines
fbtw
AstraZeneca pushes early screening for lung cancer

AstraZeneca pushes early screening for lung cancer

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
A multinational biopharmaceutical company is investing in early screening to help reduce deaths from lung cancer.
Headlines
fbtw
China seeks increased EV exports to ASEAN

China seeks increased EV exports to ASEAN

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
Tariffs and policy barriers are limiting the entry of China-produced electric vehicles into ASEAN member-states, including...
Headlines
fbtw
Diesel, kerosene prices down, gasoline up

Diesel, kerosene prices down, gasoline up

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Local oil companies are reducing diesel and kerosene prices by more than P1 per liter today, while gasoline will see a slight...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with