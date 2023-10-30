^

Headlines

Quezon City named most business-friendly LGU in NCR

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
October 30, 2023 | 12:00am
Quezon City named most business-friendly LGU in NCR
Mayor Joy Belmonte
QC Mayor Joy Belmonte / Facebook Page

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has named Quezon City as the most business-friendly local government unit in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Mayor Joy Belmonte personally received the award during the 49th Philippine Business Conference and Expo held at the Manila Hotel last Thursday.

“I share these awards with our city officials and employees who are working tirelessly to give businesses an ideal climate where they can flourish and provide employment and livelihood opportunities to QCitizens,” Belmonte said in a statement released yesterday.

“This victory proves that we are headed in the right direction, serving as an inspiration and a driving force for us to develop more programs and projects that will help businesses thrive,” she added.

The local chief executive noted various initiatives that the city government has undertaken to attract more investors, such as the digitization under the QC E-Services Program.

“After we automated our business processes, we have seen a 350-percent increase in capital investments totaling P51 billion in 2022. We even held the groundbreaking of the world’s biggest data center in the city, a testament to the overwhelming trust and confidence of the business sector,” she said.

Quezon City reported that 10,216 new businesses have been registered, up from 7,652 last year.

Belmonte also cited the StartUp QC program, which provides mentorship and financial grants to startup businesses, and the various support provided to micro, small and medium enterprises.

The PCCI-QC, led by its president Alfred Carandang, was also awarded the Most Outstanding Chamber for the NCR and the Philippines-City Level 1.

Joining Belmonte in receiving the award were Business Permits and Licensing Department head Margie Santos, city assessor Sherry Gonzalvo, Small Business and Cooperatives Development Promotions Office head Mona Yap and Local Economic Investment and Promotions Office head Jay Gatmaitan.

Also last week, Quezon City received several recognitions during the 2023 Urban Governance Exemplar Awards of the Department of the Interior and Local Government – NCR.

vuukle comment

JOY BELMONTE

LGU

NCR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ombudsman orders filing of raps vs DA exec

Ombudsman orders filing of raps vs DA exec

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the filing of graft and falsification charges against suspended Department of Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
X-ray machines back at NAIA for US travelers

X-ray machines back at NAIA for US travelers

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
A new security measure at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will be greeting Philippine Airlines passengers bound for...
Headlines
fbtw
Large number of poll watchers can be sign of vote buying &mdash; DILG

Large number of poll watchers can be sign of vote buying — DILG

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
In a release issued ahead of the village polls, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said that candidates should appoint only...
Headlines
fbtw
PPCRV gears up with over 250K nationwide volunteers for BSKE 2023

PPCRV gears up with over 250K nationwide volunteers for BSKE 2023

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 hours ago
The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting is getting ready with a large team of 250,000 to 300,000 across the country...
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers&rsquo; group laments lack of action vs onion hoarders

Farmers’ group laments lack of action vs onion hoarders

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Farmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura yesterday lamented the Office of the Ombudsman’s order to file...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
6 other Philippines-China projects delayed; Senate reviewing deals

6 other Philippines-China projects delayed; Senate reviewing deals

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 53 minutes ago
After the Philippines withdrew its request for official development assistance from China for a railway project, six other...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Friends&rsquo; star Matthew Perry dies at 54

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dies at 54

53 minutes ago
Matthew Perry, troubled star of the smash hit TV sitcom “Friends,” was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on...
Headlines
fbtw
Envoy says world unfair to Palestine

Envoy says world unfair to Palestine

By Pia Lee-Brago | 53 minutes ago
Calling the world “unfair” to the situation of Palestine, Palestinian Ambassador Saleh Mohammad said his country...
Headlines
fbtw
Dangerous sea actions: Blinken raises US concern with Chinese counterpart

Dangerous sea actions: Blinken raises US concern with Chinese counterpart

By Pia Lee-Brago | 53 minutes ago
The United States’ top diplomat underscored with his Chinese counterpart China’s dangerous and unlawful actions...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with