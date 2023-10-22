Philippine OKs voluntary repatriation in Lebanon as tension with Israel grows

A boy walks in the yard of a school where displaced Lebanese families from villages near the southern border took refuge in Tyre city, on October 19, 2023, as they sought safety further from the intensifying border tensions between Israel on one side and Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions on the other over Israel's war with Hamas.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos working and residing in Lebanon can opt for voluntary repatriation following the Philippines' decision to place the Middle Eastern country under Alert Level 3 due to the conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

“Filipinos are being informed that there is a program for repatriation and advised to go home,” Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega told Teleradyo Serbisyo in Filipino Sunday.

“We are trying to avoid repatriation during gunfire and conflicts,” he added.

The Philippine Embassy in Lebanon released an online form for Filipinos who want to be repatriated due to heightened tension in the country’s southern border.

There are 17,500 Filipinos, mostly workers, in Lebanon.

Casualties were reported along the Israel-Lebanon border Saturday as Israel’s army traded fire with Hezbollah amid fears of a new front opening while Israel battles Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The Shiite military group Hezbollah is the only Lebanese faction to have kept its weapons after the 1975-1990 civil war, and now has an arsenal more powerful than the army's.

Hezbollah fought a war with Israel in 2006 that left more than 1,200 dead in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 dead in Israel, mostly soldiers. — with report from Agence France-Presse