^

Headlines

Senate OKs bill revitalizing dying salt industry

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
September 12, 2023 | 5:41pm
Senate OKs bill revitalizing dying salt industry
A salt farmer collects dried salt from the remaining salt beds of Barangay Sta. Isabel in Kawit, Cavite on August 24, 2022.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate has unanimously approved on final reading a bill, which outlines measures aimed at revitalizing the salt industry and boosting production by salt farmers.

In Senate Bill 2243, a Philippine Salt Industry Development Roadmap will be formulated. The roadmap will include programs, projects and interventions for the development and management, research, processing, utilization, modernization, and commercialization of Philippine salt. 

A 16-member Philippine Salt Industry Development Council, headed by the Department of Agriculture secretary, will be also established.

Despite having a coastline 11 times larger than Vietnam, the country only produces 100,000 metric tons of salt compared to its Southeast Asian neighbor’s 1.1 million MT, according to the Philippine Association of Salt Industry Networks.

“This implies the need to revitalize the dying salt industry. We need to meet the growing demand of Filipino households and the additional annual demand for 300,000 metric tons of salt as coconut fertilizer,” said Sen. Cynthia Villar, chair of the agriculture committee and principal sponsor of the bill

If passed, the measure will assign the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to identify and designate public lands, including portions of municipal waters, as salt production areas. 

DENR will transfer public lands suitable for salt production under its administrative jurisdiction to BFAR.

The proposed measure will also lease public land for salt production for a 25-year period, renewable for another 25 years, for use as farms. 

The House of Representatives approved its version of the measure in May.

vuukle comment

SALT

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Atom Araullo files P2-million damage suit vs red-taggers Badoy, Celiz

Atom Araullo files P2-million damage suit vs red-taggers Badoy, Celiz

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Atom Araullo filed a civil complaint Monday at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court to seek redress for damages and injury...
Headlines
fbtw
US, Vietnam warn against 'threat or use of force' in South China Sea

US, Vietnam warn against 'threat or use of force' in South China Sea

12 hours ago
The United States and Vietnam warned on Monday against the "threat or use of force" in the disputed South China Sea, days...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DOF usec says Palace wanted her out in July

Ex-DOF usec says Palace wanted her out in July

20 hours ago
As early as July this year, Cielo Magno says Malacañang already wanted her out as undersecretary of the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Tony Leachon steps down as DOH special adviser

Tony Leachon steps down as DOH special adviser

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Leachon cited personal reasons for his resignation in a letter addressed to Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd told: Stick to historical facts on &lsquo;Diktaduryang Marcos&rsquo;

DepEd told: Stick to historical facts on ‘Diktaduryang Marcos’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers yesterday condemned the Department of Education directive to change “Diktadurang...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Investigate 'text spams' proliferated by motorcycle taxi service &mdash; group

Investigate 'text spams' proliferated by motorcycle taxi service — group

By James Relativo | 5 hours ago
A network of digital advocates requested government officials to immediately investigate alleged "spam texts" sent out by...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman wants COA to keep initial audit observations private

Ombudsman wants COA to keep initial audit observations private

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires asked Congress on Monday to strike off budget provisions that require the publication of initial...
Headlines
fbtw
Ressa, Rappler cleared of fifth tax evasion charge

Ressa, Rappler cleared of fifth tax evasion charge

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
This development means that Ressa and RHC have been cleared of all five tax evasion charges filed during the administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with