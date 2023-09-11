^

LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for Comelec

September 11, 2023 | 3:21pm
LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for Comelec
This file photo shows the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations resumed the hearing into the proposed P5.768- trillion 2024 national budget on Monday.

The panel, chaired by Rep. Elizalde Co (AKO BICOL Party-list), is deliberating on the spending plan for the Commission on Elections.

Comelec Commissioner George Erwin Garcia is representing the commission during the hearing.

Watch the House hearing into the 2024 National Budget for Comelec on Sept. 11, 2023.

