1 missing, nearly 50,000 forced to flee homes due to 'Goring'

August 30, 2023 | 11:15am
1 missing, nearly 50,000 forced to flee homes due to 'Goring'
A man braves heavy showers and winds while inspecting his corn farm as Typhoon Saola brushes past Ilagan City, Isabela Province, north of Manila on August 27, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — One person was missing, and close to 50,000 people were forced to flee their homes due to cyclone Goring (international name: Saola) and the enhanced southwest monsoon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Wednesday. 

In its latest report, the NDRRMC said one person from Western Visayas was missing. 

Nearly 49,000 individuals were displaced as Goring threatened Northern Luzon with strong winds and heavy rain. Most of the displaced individuals were temporarily seeking shelter in 376 evacuation centers. 

The cyclone affected 196,926 individuals from Ilocos Norte, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and Cordillera Administrative Region. 

The disaster office pegged the initial damage to infrastructure due to Goring at P41 million. 

The government has so far provided P7.8 million in assistance to affected residents.

Goring—the seventh cyclone to affect the Philippines this year—will continue to threaten the northern part of the country and enhance the southwest monsoon. It is forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday night or Thursday morning. 

A severe tropical storm called Haikui may enter the PAR region Wednesday morning or afternoon. Once inside the country’s area of responsibility, it will be called Hanna. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

