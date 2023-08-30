^

'Goring' threatens northern Luzon as another storm approaches

Philstar.com
August 30, 2023
Satellite image shows Super Typhoon Goring (Saola) on August 30, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon Goring (international name: Saola) will continue to threaten the northern part of the country on its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility as another cyclone approaches, the state weather bureau said Wednesday morning. 

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Goring was last spotted 90 kilometers west southwest of Basco in Batanes with peak winds of 195 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 240 kph. 

The super typhoon crossed the Balintang Channel, and is now heading to the northern part of the West Philippine Sea. 

Here are the remaining areas under wind signals: 

Signal No. 3

  • Batanes 
  • northern and western portions of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island, Calayan Island, and Dalupiri Island)

Storm-force winds may result in moderate to significant impacts in the areas.

Signal No. 2

  • rest of Babuyan Islands
  • northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Bangui, Dumalneg, Burgos)
  • extreme northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Pamplona, Abulug)

Gale-force winds could potentially cause minor to moderate impacts in these areas.

Signal No. 1

  • northern and central portions of Cagayan (Solana, Tuao, Iguig, Amulung, Santo Niño, Piat, Rizal, Lasam, Gattaran, Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Baggao, Alcala, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Allacapan, Ballesteros)
  • Apayao
  • northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk)
  • northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Lacub, Malibcong, San Juan, Danglas, La Paz, Dolores, Bangued, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay)
  • rest of Ilocos Norte
  • extreme northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao, San Juan, Magsingal)

Areas under Signal No. 1 may experience possible minimal to minor impacts from strong winds.

What to expect

More than 200 millimeters or over eight inches of rain is forecast to fall along the southern portion of Batanes and the northwestern portions of Babuyan Islands. 

Meanwhile, residents of Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Abra, Apayao, and the extreme northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan, and the rest of Batanes and Babuyan Islands may have 100 to 200 of accumulated rainfall.

Between 50 to 100 mm of rain is projected to fall along Ilocos Sur, Abra, the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan, and the rest of Apayao.

PAGASA said that floods and landslides may occur in areas that are highly vulnerable to these hazards, and in places that received substantial amounts of rainfall in the past few days.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by Goring will continue to bring occasional or monsoon rains and gusty conditions over other parts of the country. 

Weather forecasters warned there is “a moderate to high risk of storm surge which may cause flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of Batanes and the northern and western portions of Babuyan Islands.”

As Goring is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday night or Thursday morning, a severe tropical storm called Haikui may enter the PAR region Wednesday morning or afternoon. Once inside the country’s area of responsibility, it will be called Hanna.

PAGASA said the cyclone will move northwest and is “less likely” to have a direct effect on the country. But it may enhance the southwest monsoon, which will cause occasional or monsoon rains to persist over the western portion of Luzon and Visayas. 

Goring's forecast position

  • Aug. 30, 2023 5:00 p.m. - 195 km west of Basco, Batanes
  • Aug. 31, 2023 5:00 a.m. - 320 km west of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Aug. 31, 2023 5:00 p.m. - 430 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Sept. 1, 2023 5:00 a.m. - 550 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Sept. 1, 2023 5:00 p.m. - 630 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Sept. 2, 2023 5:00 a.m. - 725 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Sept. 3, 2023 5:00 a.m. - 860 km west of extreme northern Luzon (outside PAR)
  • Sept. 4, 2023 5:00 AM - 970 km west of extreme northern Luzon (outside PAR)

Gaea Katreena Cabico

