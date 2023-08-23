OSG exploring legal options on WPS dispute

This photo taken on August 22, 2023 from the deck of Philippine coast guard ship BRP Cabra shows a Chinese coast guard ship (R) shadowing a civilian boat chartered by the Philippine navy to deliver supplies to Philippine navy ship BRP Sierra Madre in the disputed South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of Solicitor General said it is studying the country’s next move concerning the landmark arbitration ruling voiding China’s expansive maritime claims.

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said that he formed a panel of “high-caliber” government counsels “to study the legal options the Philippine government may take in connection with the victory that we had secured in 2016 from the Permanent Court of Arbitration against our big neighbor.”

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, including parts that Manila calls the West Philippine Sea, and has ignored the arbitral award.

Guevarra also said the proposals to bring the matter to the United Nations General Assembly and have another round of arbitration need to be studied.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing escalated again this month after the China Coast Guard blocked and fired water cannons at Philippine boats seeking to deliver food, water and fuel to troops stationed on BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal. The incident prevented one of the boats from unloading much-needed provisions.

The Philippines completed the latest resupply mission to the remote outpost in the West Philippine Sea on Tuesday despite attempts by CCG and Chinese maritime militias to “block, harass, and interfere.”

The government’s top legal counsel told the House committee of appropriations that the OSG will welcome the provision of special funding for the study.

Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro, 2nd District) proposed a P10 million budget for the initiative.

The OSG is an independent and autonomous office attached to the Department of Justice. Under the proposed budget for 2024, the DOJ will be getting P34.48 billion—an increase from its budget of 28.6 billion under the 2023 General Appropriations Act. — Gaea Katreena Cabico