^

Headlines

Philippines rejects China's humanitarian claims in Ayungin mission

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
August 23, 2023 | 5:36pm
Philippines rejects China's humanitarian claims in Ayungin mission
This photo taken on August 22, 2023 shows Chinese coast guard ships (L and R) corralling a Philippine civilian boat chartered by the Philippine navy to deliver supplies to Philippine navy ship BRP Sierra Madre in the disputed South China Sea.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines dismissed the China Coast Guard’s claims of humanitarian consideration in delivering essential provisions to troops stationed on BRP Sierra Madre, stressing that Chinese ships still used “dangerous maneuvers” to block boats on a resupply mission. 

The Philippines on Tuesday completed a resupply mission to the remote outpost in Ayungin Shoal despite attempts by CCG and Chinese maritime militia vessels to “block, harass, and interfere.” 

“It’s not true that they showed humanity or extended humanitarian assistance to allow our boats to enter [Ayungin Shoal]. Our supply boats and PCG vessels were clearly blocked by China Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militias,” Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson on West Philippine Sea matters, told state broadcaster People’s Television.

The CCG said it made temporary arrangements for Manila to deliver necessities to BRP Sierra Madre, which it claims were done on humanitarian grounds.

“The resupply mission that we had yesterday is not a walk in the park. We still experienced dangerous maneuvers,” Tarriela said

The Coast Guard official added the Philippines does not need permission from China as Ayungin Shoal is within the country’s exclusive economic zone

‘Less aggressive’

The successful mission comes a little over two weeks after the China Coast Guard blocked and fired water cannons at Philippine boats. The incident prevented one of the boats from unloading supplies, and drew condemnation from Philippine allies, including the United States.

Col. Medel Aguilar, spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, noted that China exhibited a less hostile behavior during the latest resupply mission. 

“They were not so aggressive. Probably, they learned their lesson that violence has no place in this world, especially if that violence is founded on something that is not acceptable to the international community and that violence is doing to encroach or subvert or suppress the expression of rights of other countries,” Aguilar told PTV. 

According to Tarriela, the China Coast Guard deployed smaller vessels this time and refrained from using water cannons.

“I think this has something to do with optics. They want to show the world that they are not really that aggressive in preventing our resupply operations so they made adjustments,” he said. 

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, including parts that Manila calls the West Philippine Sea, and has ignored a ruling that its assertion has no legal basis. 

vuukle comment

CHINA

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Migrant workers chief Toots Ople passes away

Migrant workers chief Toots Ople passes away

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
According to the DMW, Ople died at around 1 p.m. “surrounded by her family and loved ones.”
Headlines
fbtw
DMW chief Ople succumbs to cancer

DMW chief Ople succumbs to cancer

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople passed away yesterday afternoon. She was 61.
Headlines
fbtw
Anti-trafficking council approves revised departure rules for Filipino travelers

Anti-trafficking council approves revised departure rules for Filipino travelers

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The move comes after a series of complaints from travelers who have reported missing their flights or being offloaded due...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines not excluded from South China Sea trilateral drills

Philippines not excluded from South China Sea trilateral drills

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
There was no “exclusionary purpose” in the Philippines’ not getting invited to the US, Japan and Australia...
Headlines
fbtw
Toyota donates 35 brand new vehicles to President&rsquo;s Office

Toyota donates 35 brand new vehicles to President’s Office

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Toyota Motors Philippines Corp. donated 35 brand new cars to the Office of the President as it commemorated the 35th anniversary...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ayungin resupply pushes through

Ayungin resupply pushes through

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Philippine vessels have successfully unloaded their cargo of food and provisions for troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre...
Headlines
fbtw
2nd Pinoy fatality confirmed in Maui wildfire

2nd Pinoy fatality confirmed in Maui wildfire

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed yesterday the second Filipino casualty in the devastating wildfires that swept...
Headlines
fbtw
DA execs: P20/kilo rice not achievable in 2 years

DA execs: P20/kilo rice not achievable in 2 years

By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
Officials of the Department of Agriculture admitted yesterday that the campaign promise of President Marcos to bring down...
Headlines
fbtw
Transport groups file P5 jeepney fare hike petition

Transport groups file P5 jeepney fare hike petition

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Transport groups have filed a petition for a P5 fare hike for jeepneys, the second fare increase request filed before the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Expedite release of fuel subsidies to transport workers

Marcos: Expedite release of fuel subsidies to transport workers

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
President Marcos wants to fast-track the release of fuel subsidies to transport workers, the Department of Budget and Management...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with