Galunggong price reaches P150/kilo
MANILA, Philippines — A fish traders’ group yesterday confirmed an upward trend in the retail prices of galunggong (round scad) as the wholesale price reached P150 per kilo.
In a radio interview, Association of Fresh Fish Traders of the Philippines president Jonjon Santos said the supply of fish was affected by the recent Super Typhoon Egay and enhanced southwest monsoon.
“Our supply is very erratic as the volume of fish catch of our commercial fishers varies. Sometimes we sell 15,000 tubs at night. There are times we can only sell 5,000. So the prices are erratic,” Santos said.
He added that the retail price of round scad in the Metro Manila markets is pegged at more than P200 per kilo.
“The wholesale price of galunggong is high at P150, that is why when the fish reaches the markets, the retail price is already more than P200,” he said, adding that the current supply of round scad is also comparable with the supply of tamban.
“The current situation in Palawan in terms of production of galunggong is the same as in Zamboanga in terms of tamban,” Santos added.
At the same time, Santos said the local fish traders backed the decision of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to import 35,000 metric tons of fish to ensure that the supply of fish is enough during the three-month closed fishing season.
“We support the importation during the closed fishing season from November to January was we don’t have much fish production at that time, as long as it is calibrated so that it will not affect the producer of aquaculture and municipal water,” Santos added.
He likewise noted that small-scale fishermen in Zambales are affected by the presence of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.
“Our fishermen in Zambales usually fish near the West Philippine Sea but their catch is affected by the presence of Chinese vessels. The contribution of our small scale fishermen is vital in our supply,” he noted.
Based on the monitoring of the Department of Agriculture, the retail price of local round scad ranged between P200 and P280 per kilo; imported round scad, P200 per kilo.
