^

Headlines

Galunggong price reaches P150/kilo

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
August 19, 2023 | 9:15am
Galunggong price reaches P150/kilo
A Bulungan Fish Port vendor in Parañaque shows freshly caught fish from Manila Bay yesterday.
Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — A fish traders’ group yesterday confirmed an upward trend in the retail prices of galunggong (round scad) as the wholesale price reached P150 per kilo.

In a radio interview, Association of Fresh Fish Traders of the Philippines president Jonjon Santos said the supply of fish was affected by the recent Super Typhoon Egay and enhanced southwest monsoon.

“Our supply is very erratic as the volume of fish catch of our commercial fishers varies. Sometimes we sell 15,000 tubs at night. There are times we can only sell 5,000. So the prices are erratic,” Santos said.

He added that the retail price of round scad in the Metro Manila markets is pegged at more than P200 per kilo.

“The wholesale price of galunggong is high at P150, that is why when the fish reaches the markets, the retail price is already more than P200,” he said, adding that the current supply of round scad is also comparable with the supply of tamban.

“The current situation in Palawan in terms of production of galunggong is the same as in Zamboanga in terms of tamban,” Santos added.

At the same time, Santos said the local fish traders backed the decision of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to import 35,000 metric tons of fish to ensure that the supply of fish is enough during the three-month closed fishing season.
“We support the importation during the closed fishing season from November to January was we don’t have much fish production at that time, as long as it is calibrated so that it will not affect the producer of aquaculture and municipal water,” Santos added.

He likewise noted that small-scale fishermen in Zambales are affected by the presence of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.
“Our fishermen in Zambales usually fish near the West Philippine Sea but their catch is affected by the presence of Chinese vessels. The contribution of our small scale fishermen is vital in our supply,” he noted.

Based on the monitoring of the Department of Agriculture, the retail price of local round scad ranged between P200 and P280 per kilo; imported round scad, P200 per kilo.

vuukle comment

FISH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines does not recognize China fishing ban in West Philippine Sea

Philippines does not recognize China fishing ban in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
The Philippines is ready to “take law enforcement measures” against illegal fishing and encroachment in its waters,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Australian PM to hold talks on defense, security cooperation in Philippine visit

Marcos, Australian PM to hold talks on defense, security cooperation in Philippine visit

18 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are set to tackle defense...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara orders removal of wall decorations in classrooms

Sara orders removal of wall decorations in classrooms

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 10 hours ago
Posters, tarpaulins, unnecessary artwork and other decorations inside classrooms should be removed to enable students to focus...
Headlines
fbtw
Missing Bilibid inmate claims he escaped by disguising himself as a visitor

Missing Bilibid inmate claims he escaped by disguising himself as a visitor

20 hours ago
The missing inmate of the New Bilibid Prison — initially presumed dead, then recaptured by police somewhere in Rizal...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE urges employers to correct wage distortions

DOLE urges employers to correct wage distortions

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment yesterday urged employers to correct wage distortions among their workers.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Price hike for gasoline; no change seen for diesel

Price hike for gasoline; no change seen for diesel

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
The successive increase in the prices of gasoline and kerosene is expected to continue next week, while that of diesel could...
Headlines
fbtw
Amid 4.5 percent unemployment rate, 204,000 government jobs available

Amid 4.5 percent unemployment rate, 204,000 government jobs available

By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
Amid the 4.5 percent unemployment rate in the Philippines in June, some 204,000 permanent positions across government agencies...
Headlines
fbtw
COA flags DAR over poor accomplishments under LAD program

COA flags DAR over poor accomplishments under LAD program

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the Department of Agrarian Reform over poor accomplishments under its Land Acquisition...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD: 4Ps delisting on hold

DSWD: 4Ps delisting on hold

By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development has imposed a moratorium on the delisting of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with