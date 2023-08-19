^

Headlines

Amid 4.5 percent unemployment rate, 204,000 government jobs available

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
August 19, 2023 | 10:15am
Amid 4.5 percent unemployment rate, 204,000 government jobs available
Parents enjoy their time with their family and children as they celebrate National Parents' Day at Luneta Park in Manila on July 22, 2023.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the 4.5 percent unemployment rate in the Philippines in June, some 204,000 permanent positions across government agencies remain vacant.

This was confirmed by Civil Service Commission (CSC) Chairman Karlo Nograles when he defended the agency’s P2.06-billion proposed budget for 2024 before the House committee on appropriations on Aug.17.

“The number of vacancies as of June 30, 2023, including the national government agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations, state universities and colleges, local water districts and local government units, is 204,054,” he said when asked by Zamboanga Sibugay Rep. Wilter Palma.

But in the entire bureaucracy, Nograles noted there are 1.9 million employees holding positions.

At the CSC itself, the number of permanent employees is over 1,400.

Palma questioned why there are such vacancies when many Filipinos are jobless.

“We keep on saying we have to create jobs. And here we are among the government bureaucracy itself, we have 240,000 unfilled positions,” the lawmaker noted.

According to Nograles, it is up to the heads of agencies to hire their own personnel and that there are processes that need to be observed when recruiting government workers, such as publication, qualifications and civil service eligibility.

The official maintained, however, that there are 1,751,975 permanent posts that are filled up across government offices, which is equivalent to a ratio of 1:3 or one technical personnel or staff handling three agencies.

Asked by Palma, Nograles said the CSC does not have the power to sanction heads of agencies to fill up the vacancies.

vuukle comment

UNEMPLOYMENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines does not recognize China fishing ban in West Philippine Sea

Philippines does not recognize China fishing ban in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
The Philippines is ready to “take law enforcement measures” against illegal fishing and encroachment in its waters,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Australian PM to hold talks on defense, security cooperation in Philippine visit

Marcos, Australian PM to hold talks on defense, security cooperation in Philippine visit

19 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are set to tackle defense...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara orders removal of wall decorations in classrooms

Sara orders removal of wall decorations in classrooms

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 12 hours ago
Posters, tarpaulins, unnecessary artwork and other decorations inside classrooms should be removed to enable students to focus...
Headlines
fbtw
Missing Bilibid inmate claims he escaped by disguising himself as a visitor

Missing Bilibid inmate claims he escaped by disguising himself as a visitor

21 hours ago
The missing inmate of the New Bilibid Prison — initially presumed dead, then recaptured by police somewhere in Rizal...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE urges employers to correct wage distortions

DOLE urges employers to correct wage distortions

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment yesterday urged employers to correct wage distortions among their workers.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rice inventory down 26.5 percent

Rice inventory down 26.5 percent

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
The country’s rice inventory continued to decline, dropping by 26.5 percent in April, according to data from the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Galunggong price reaches P150/kilo

Galunggong price reaches P150/kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
A fish traders’ group yesterday confirmed an upward trend in the retail prices of galunggong (round scad) as the wholesale...
Headlines
fbtw
Australia PM set to visit Philippines

Australia PM set to visit Philippines

By Helen Flores | 3 hours ago
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will make a two-day official visit to the Philippines early next month, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Elderly Pinoy among fatalities in Hawaii wildfire

Elderly Pinoy among fatalities in Hawaii wildfire

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
A 79-year-old Filipino who was a naturalized US citizen has been confirmed to have died in the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with