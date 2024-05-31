Arrested Chinese yields hacking equipment in Makati

MANILA, Philippines — The police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Wednesday arrested a Chinese man for alleged possession of a firearm and communication hacking devices in Makati.

The CIDG is looking into the background of Yuhang Liu to determine if he is working as a spy for China.

“We are investigating all possible angles as well as the background of the suspect,” Lt. Col. Imelda Reyes, public information officer of the CIDG, told reporters.

Liu was apprehended by CIDG agents in Barangay San Isidro at around 4:19 a.m.

The suspect’s arrest came after police received a report that he was threatening a Filipino, whose identity was withheld, at the corner of Finlandia and Codornico streets.

Probers said Liu allegedly coerced the victim to deliver communication hacking devices to his residence in Parañaque City.

The suspect allegedly instructed the victim to move to different vital installations and hack or access the international mobile equipment identities or IMEIs and other electronic devices.

Liu was taken into police custody after he yielded a 9 mm pistol.

When police searched the suspect’s vehicle, several gadgets and electronic equipment were found, including an antenna system, battery units, a solar inverter, a radio receiver and transmitter, a router, a computer tablet, a computer laptop and cell phones.

The CIDG conducted a follow-up operation at the suspect’s condominium unit on Pacific Avenue in Parañaque and seized an aerial drone, an inverter unit, a computer central processing unit, a portable power station and other gadgets.

Liu vehemently denied that he is a spy for China. He replied in the affirmative when asked if he has been staying in the country for five to six years.

Reyes did not go into details, but said the suspect had been under surveillance by the police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Reyes said they have tapped experts to assist them in the probe regarding the gadgets and communication equipment seized from Liu.

“It’s alarming. Why is he in possession of such gadgets?” Reyes said.

The CIDG said complaints for violating Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition Act and RA 8484, also known as the Access Devices Regulation Law, are being readied against the suspect.