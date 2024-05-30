^

Marcos reappoints Claire Dennis Mapa as PSA national statistician

Philstar.com
May 30, 2024 | 5:17pm
Marcos reappoints Claire Dennis Mapa as PSA national statistician
Screengrab from a livestreamed press conference of the Philippine Statistics Authority presided by Undersecretary Claire Dennis Mapa.
Facebook / Philippine Statistics Authority

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has reappointed Undersecretary Claire Dennis Mapa as national statistician and civil registrar general of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In a news release on Thursday, the Presidential Communications Office announced Mapa's reappointment and the designation of lawyer Marlo Ignacio Quadra as president and chief executive officer of the John Hay Management Corp. (JHMC).

Mapa was first appointed as national statistician and civil registrar general with the rank of undersecretary in 2019 by former president Rodrigo Duterte. He served a five-year term.

Prior to his appointment, Mapa was the dean of the University of the Philippines School of Statistics, where he also completed his bachelor's degree in Statistics, two Master's degrees in Economics and a PhD in Economics.
 
The JHMC, under the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, manages the Camp John Hay Reservation and its development into a premier tourist and investment destination. 

Quadra previously served as a member of the board of directors at JHMC.

On Tuesday, Marcos named former president of the Philippine Judges Association and retired Marikina Regional Trial Court judge Felix Reyes as the new chairperson of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Reyes was appointed to the PCSO Board of Directors as member in November 2022.

