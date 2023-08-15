^

Headlines

China-Taiwan tension a 'major concern' for Philippines

Philstar.com
August 15, 2023 | 7:46pm
China-Taiwan tension a 'major concern' for Philippines
Filipino soldiers walk along a beach in Calayan Island on June 30, 2023. Amid increasing geopolitical tension between the US, China, and Taiwan, the Philippines is grappling with the potential fallout. Batanes, a group of idyllic islands at the country’s northernmost tip, lies just 140 kilometers from Taiwan, and its proximity could thrust it into the spotlight in case of conflict.
Ezra Acayan / Pool / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government considers the escalating tensions in Taiwan Strait a “major concern” that could affect the country, according to a document published by the government.

The government said in its National Security Policy 2023 to 2028 that the Taiwan-China relations have the “potential to be the flashpoint in the region.” 

“The Philippines is concerned about its economic stability, a potential influx of refugees, and the welfare of overseas populations,” the government said in the document.

“Any military conflict in the Taiwan Strait would inevitably affect the Philippines given the geographic proximity of Taiwan to the Philippine archipelago and the presence of over 150,000 Filipinos in Taiwan,” it added. 

China claims Taiwan, and has vowed to take the democratic island one day—by force, if necessary—and ramped up political and military pressure against it. 

In April, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian “advised” the Philippines against supporting the independence of neighboring Taiwan if it “cares genuinely” about the OFWs based in the island. 

The envoy made the statement after Manila gave Washington access to more military bases, some of which are located in Isabela and Cagayan—northern provinces facing Taiwan.

WPS issue a top concern

For the Philippine government, the West Philippine Sea issue remains the country’s primary national interest. 

“The divergences of claims, as well as the claimants’ methods of asserting their positions, continue to pose strategic challenges, endangering not only the country’s territorial integrity, but also the Filipino people’s exercise of legitimate rights and their safety and well-being,” the document read. 

Last week, the Philippines summoned Huang and protested China’s “illegal actions” after the China Coast Guard blocked and fired water cannons at boats on a resupply mission. Officials said the government will not abandon the Ayungin Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

Beijing claims the majority of the South China Sea, including parts that Manila calls the West Philippine Sea, as its own, using a “nine-dash line” on maps that an arbitration ruling in 2016 declared has no legal basis.

The government also said the “heightened rivalries among the major powers are contributing to a more tense geopolitical landscape.” 

The plan also identified political stability and public safety, economic strength, ecological balance and climate change resiliency, and cyber security as the government’s national security interests. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

vuukle comment

CHINA

TAIWAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
June or August? No Marcos preference on school opening

June or August? No Marcos preference on school opening

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
When it comes to proposals for schools to return to the pre-pandemic academic calendar, President Marcos has no preference...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Asserting sea rights: 70 percent for diplomacy, 65 percent for military moves

Asserting sea rights: 70 percent for diplomacy, 65 percent for military moves

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
Seven out of 10 Filipino adults want the Marcos administration to assert the Philippines’ territorial rights in the...
Headlines
fbtw
China may be monitoring resupply to Sierra Madre &ndash; PCG

China may be monitoring resupply to Sierra Madre – PCG

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
The Chinese may be regularly monitoring Filipino vessels heading for Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, as shown by the prompt...
Headlines
fbtw
DA to inspect rice warehouses for hoarding

DA to inspect rice warehouses for hoarding

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture Inspectorate and Enforcement group will inspect warehouses amid allegations of manipulation...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOT halts another multi-million contract with DDB Philippines

DOT halts another multi-million contract with DDB Philippines

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The amount allotted for the suspended deal is at least twice bigger than the now-terminated P49.92-million contract the DOT...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: 69% of donated bivalent COVID-19 shots administered so far

DOH: 69% of donated bivalent COVID-19 shots administered so far

3 hours ago
In a press briefing, Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag said that 69% of the 390,000 bivalent shots donated by Lithuania in...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for DFA

LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for DFA

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The House Committee on Appropriations continued the hearing into the proposed budget for 2024.
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers bat for mandatory use of body cams after killing of Navotas teen

Lawmakers bat for mandatory use of body cams after killing of Navotas teen

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
This was after the chief of Navotas City police bared Monday that one of the cops who pursued Baltazar and mistook him as...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with