^

Headlines

'Professional, restrained': China defends move to fire water cannons at Philippine boats

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
August 8, 2023 | 11:28am
'Professional, restrained': China defends move to fire water cannons at Philippine boats
Footage of a Chinese Coast Guard ship using a water cannon against a Filipino resupply vessel is shown during a press conference at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila on August 7, 2023.
Ezra Acayan / Pool / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The China Coast Guard’s move to block and fire water cannons at Philippine vessels on a resupply mission was “professional and restrained,” Beijing claimed Monday. 

Tensions between Manila and Beijing escalated again Saturday after CCG blocked and fired water cannons at Philippine boats seeking to deliver food, water and fuel to troops stationed on BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal.

The Philippine Coast Guard said China’s maneuvers were dangerous and the use of water cannons was illegal. 

“The CCG vessels stopped them in accordance with law and warned them off through appropriate law enforcement measures. Their maneuvers were professional, restrained and beyond reproach,” China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday evening.

China claims ownership of Ayungin Shoal, which it calls Ren’ai Jiao. Ayungin Shoal is located well within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

In 1999, the Philippine Navy intentionally grounded BRP Sierra Madre, a rusty World War II-era ship, at Ayungin Shoal. BRP Sierra Madre serves as the country’s outpost in the West Philippine Sea. 

“The Philippines promised several times to tow it away, but has yet to act,” China’s foreign ministry said. 

National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said Monday the government will “never abandon” Ayungin Shoal.

Beijing also accused the United States of “brazenly bolstering the Philippines as it infringes upon China’s sovereignty.” The US State Department said that China’s actions directly jeopardized peace and stability in the region. 

The Philippines summoned Monday Beijing’s envoy Huang Xilian and issued a note verbale protesting China’s “illegal actions.” 

Since 2020, the government has filed 445 diplomatic protests over China’s presence and activities in the West Philippines Sea. Of those, 35 were filed this year. 

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, and has ignored the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration that declared its assertion has no legal basis.

vuukle comment

AYUNGIN SHOAL

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;AFP training in China a slap on our face&rsquo;

‘AFP training in China a slap on our face’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines has an ongoing military exchange program with China, as confirmed by Defense Senior Undersecretary...
Headlines
fbtw
The sea has disappeared from Roxas Boulevard &ndash; Marcos

The sea has disappeared from Roxas Boulevard – Marcos

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Several problems have been found involving the reclamation projects in Manila Bay, President Marcos said yesterday, as he...
Headlines
fbtw
Pro-China 'political elite' in the Philippines enables Chinese aggression in WPS &mdash; expert

Pro-China 'political elite' in the Philippines enables Chinese aggression in WPS — expert

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
Actions by members of the political elite like Duterte who continue to weaken the country’s territorial claims in its...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators propose exempting AFP from procurement rules

Senators propose exempting AFP from procurement rules

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
With China’s upping the ante in asserting its maritime claims within Philippine territory, senators have proposed exempting...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos eyes long-term solutions to Luzon floods

Marcos eyes long-term solutions to Luzon floods

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The construction of a water impounding facility in Pampanga as well as the creation of a water resources management agency...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Diesel prices up by P4/liter; fuel subsidy readied

Diesel prices up by P4/liter; fuel subsidy readied

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The price of diesel is up by a hefty P4 per liter today while gasoline increased by P0.50 per liter and kerosene by P2.75,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH wants influencers to combat COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

DOH wants influencers to combat COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
In an effort to address vaccine hesitancy among the public, the Department of Health has advised local officials to engage...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker: Vietnam to supply affordable rice to Philippines

Speaker: Vietnam to supply affordable rice to Philippines

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Amid a possible rice shortage due to the El Niño phenomenon and Typhoon Egay, Speaker Martin Romualdez has secured...
Headlines
fbtw
TAPE Inc. granted renewal of Eat Bulaga trademark

TAPE Inc. granted renewal of Eat Bulaga trademark

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
The Intellectual Property of the Philippines has issued a Certificate of Renewal to Television and Production Exponents...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with