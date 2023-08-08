'Professional, restrained': China defends move to fire water cannons at Philippine boats

Footage of a Chinese Coast Guard ship using a water cannon against a Filipino resupply vessel is shown during a press conference at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila on August 7, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The China Coast Guard’s move to block and fire water cannons at Philippine vessels on a resupply mission was “professional and restrained,” Beijing claimed Monday.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing escalated again Saturday after CCG blocked and fired water cannons at Philippine boats seeking to deliver food, water and fuel to troops stationed on BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal.

The Philippine Coast Guard said China’s maneuvers were dangerous and the use of water cannons was illegal.

“The CCG vessels stopped them in accordance with law and warned them off through appropriate law enforcement measures. Their maneuvers were professional, restrained and beyond reproach,” China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday evening.

China claims ownership of Ayungin Shoal, which it calls Ren’ai Jiao. Ayungin Shoal is located well within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

In 1999, the Philippine Navy intentionally grounded BRP Sierra Madre, a rusty World War II-era ship, at Ayungin Shoal. BRP Sierra Madre serves as the country’s outpost in the West Philippine Sea.

“The Philippines promised several times to tow it away, but has yet to act,” China’s foreign ministry said.

National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said Monday the government will “never abandon” Ayungin Shoal.

Beijing also accused the United States of “brazenly bolstering the Philippines as it infringes upon China’s sovereignty.” The US State Department said that China’s actions directly jeopardized peace and stability in the region.

The Philippines summoned Monday Beijing’s envoy Huang Xilian and issued a note verbale protesting China’s “illegal actions.”

Since 2020, the government has filed 445 diplomatic protests over China’s presence and activities in the West Philippines Sea. Of those, 35 were filed this year.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, and has ignored the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration that declared its assertion has no legal basis.