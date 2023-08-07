Philippines issues protest note over China's blocking, water-cannoning of boats

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines issued a note verbale and summoned Beijing’s envoy Monday after the China Coast Guard blocked and fired water cannons at Philippine vessels on a supply mission, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teresita Daza said the Philippine government issued a note verbale during the summon of Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian this morning.

“Undersecretary [Maria Theresa Lazaro] conveyed to the Chinese ambassador the strong protest of the Philippine government on the blocking and water cannon operation by the CCG and Chinese maritime militia against Philippine indigenous boats conducting regular rotation and resupply, and humanitarian mission,” Daza said.

The incident, which lasted for over an hour, happened Saturday as the Coast Guard escorted boats carrying food, fuel, and other supplies for military personnel stationed on BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. The move prevented one of the boats from unloading supplies.

According to Daza, the DFA asked China to order its vessels to stop their “illegal actions” against Philippine vessels and their interference in legitimate activities such as re-supply missions.

The government also called on Beijing to comply with its obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

“We value our relations with China, and we hope they too value their relations with the Philippines. But clearly, this incident undermines efforts to strengthen mutual trust and confidence—a crucial element in friendly relations between our countries—and it does provide tension in our bilateral relations,” Daza said.

35 diplomatic protests this year

Jaime FlorCruz, the country’s ambassador in Beijing, also handed a note verbale to the Chinese foreign ministry.

The Philippines has filed 35 diplomatic protests this year over China’s presence and activities in the West Philippine Sea, the DFA said. Since 2020, the government has filed 445 diplomatic protests.

“It’s important for the Philippines to continually assert what is rightfully ours. To allow China to continue with its narrative would be contrary to what we’re supposed to do,” Daza said, adding that the government policy of not handing over an inch of territory to China is “very clear.”

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said the government will continue to assert the country’s territorial rights.

“That is always our stand, but we still have to keep communicating with the Chinese government, with President Xi [Jinping],” he said.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, and has ignored the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration that declared its assertion has no legal basis.

The United States and other allies expressed concern over the “dangerous” actions by Chinese vessels, saying these directly jeopardized peace and stability in the region.

Saturday’s incident was the latest in Beijing's aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea. China’s coast guard, navy and maritime militia vessels routinely block or shadow Philippine patrol and supply boats.