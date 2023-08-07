^

Headlines

Philippines will 'never abandon' Ayungin Shoal — official

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
August 7, 2023 | 5:40pm
Philippines will 'never abandon' Ayungin Shoal â�� official
An aerial view taken on March 9, 2023 shows Philippine ship BRP Sierra Madre grounded on Ayunging Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) in the South China Sea.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The government will “never abandon” Ayungin Shoal, a submerged reef in the Spratly Islands, an official said Monday after the China Coast Guard blocked and water-cannoned vessels on a resupply mission. 

Tensions between Manila and Beijing escalated again Saturday after the CCG blocked and fired water cannons at Philippine boats seeking to deliver food, water, and fuel to troops stationed on BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal. The incident prevented one of the boats from unloading supplies.

The rusty World War II-era ship was intentionally grounded by the Philippine Navy at Ayungin Shoal, also known as Second Thomas Shoal, in 1999. BRP Sierra Madre serves as the country’s outpost in the West Philippine Sea. 

“For the record, we will never abandon Ayungin Shoal. We are committed to Ayungin Shoal,” National Security spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said in a briefing. 

“We will do what is necessary to provide supplies and provision for our troops there for as long as it takes,” he added. 

China told the Philippines Monday to remove BRP Sierra Madre from the shoal, Reuters reported. Ayungin Shoal is located well within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. 

In response, Col. Medel Aguilar, spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said: “Who is the China Coast Guard to tell us what to do?”

The Philippines summoned Monday Beijing’s envoy Huang Xilian and issued a note verbale protesting China’s “illegal actions.” 

Since 2020, the government has filed 445 diplomatic protests over China’s presence and activities in the West Philippines Sea. Of those, 35 were filed this year. 

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, and has ignored the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration that declared its assertion has no legal basis.

Saturday’s incident was the latest in Beijing's aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea. China’s coast guard, navy and maritime militia vessels routinely block or shadow Philippine patrol and supply boats.

vuukle comment

AYUNGIN SHOAL

BRP SIERRA MADRE

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines condemns China&rsquo;s water cannon attack

Philippines condemns China’s water cannon attack

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
China Coast Guard vessels fired water cannons at Philippine Coast Guard ships that were escorting boats conducting a resupply...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines condemns China's use of water cannons at its vessels

Philippines condemns China's use of water cannons at its vessels

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The incident happened Saturday as the Coast Guard escorted boats carrying food, water, fuel and other supplies for military...
Headlines
fbtw
US: Chinese acts a threat to peace, stability

US: Chinese acts a threat to peace, stability

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
The latest acts of Chinese aggression in the South China Sea undermine peace and stability in the region, the United States...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Canceled flights for August 7

LIST: Canceled flights for August 7

4 hours ago
A number of domestic flights have been grounded on Monday, August 7 due to the unfavorable weather condition being experienced in...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to tackle adequacy of government&rsquo;s flood control efforts

Senate to tackle adequacy of government’s flood control efforts

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
The Senate public works committee is set to question officials in charge of flood control and infrastructure over the spate...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Angat Dam level good for 2 months water supply&rsquo;

‘Angat Dam level good for 2 months water supply’

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The National Water Resources Board has assured the public of uninterrupted water supply for two months as the level of Angat...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos hosts concert honoring Filipino athletes

President Marcos hosts concert honoring Filipino athletes

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Filipino athletes were honored yesterday during the second installment of the Konsyerto sa Palasyo a concert series that seeks...
Headlines
fbtw
Jeepney group to seek fare increase if

Jeepney group to seek fare increase if

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
A temporary fare hike should be allowed if the price of diesel continues to go up, according to transport group Alliance of...
Headlines
fbtw
Rice prices seen to go up by P4/kilo

Rice prices seen to go up by P4/kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The retail price of rice will have a P4 per kilo increase until the mid-September palay harvest as the price of palay continues...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with