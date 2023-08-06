MMDA eyes single ticketing system in NCR by September

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) enforcers issue tickets to traffic violators along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City as they begin the test run for the single ticketing system on May 2, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is eyeing to implement the single ticketing system in Metro Manila next month.

MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes on Wednesday handed over to officials of the cities of San Juan, Caloocan, Valenzuela, Muntinlupa and Parañaque the handheld devices to be used to issue violation tickets to drivers who would commit the 20 common traffic violations under the single ticketing system.

At a recent press briefing, Artes said each of the said local government units, along with the MMDA, will be given 30 units of the handheld device.

He added that while Quezon City is also among those who will be the first to enforce the single ticketing system, the local government has purchased its own handheld ticketing devices.

The said gadgets will enable traffic enforcers to print traffic violation tickets, as well as allow apprehended motorists to pay their fines on the spot using mobile wallets, as well as cash cards and credit cards.

Violators can also pay their penalties online, without going to the office of the local government unit where they got caught, according to San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, who also heads Metro Manila Council (MMC), the MMDA’s policymaking body composed of the 17 Metro Manila mayors.

Artes said two subscriber identification module or SIM cards will provide internet connection for the handheld ticketing devices, with a subscription period of two years.

He also noted that the MMDA would smooth out issues in the initial rollout of the single ticketing system starting last May, particularly the mismatch on the types of penalties between the implementing agencies and their partner payment center.

Under the single ticketing system institutionalized by the Metro Manila Traffic Code, which was formulated by the MMC, a set of common penalties has been imposed on 20 common traffic violations, namely disregarding traffic sign, obstruction, overloading, defective motor vehicle accessories, illegal parking, reckless driving, unauthorized modification of vehicle, arrogance/discourteous conduct and illegal counterflow, as well as violations of the number coding scheme, truck ban, light truck ban, tricycle ban, dress code for motorcycle riders, mandatory use of seat belt, child safety in motor vehicles, mandatory use of motorcycle helmet, children’s safety on motorcycle and Anti-Distracted Driving Act.

Driver’s license will no longer be confiscated, but since the traffic management systems of the MMDA and the Metro Manila local government units are linked with that of the Land Transportation Office, every traffic violation corresponds to demerit points that when collected would prompt authorities to suspend or even cancel a driver’s license.