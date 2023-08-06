^

Headlines

MMDA eyes single ticketing system in NCR by September

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
August 6, 2023 | 12:00am
MMDA eyes single ticketing system in NCR by September
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) enforcers issue tickets to traffic violators along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City as they begin the test run for the single ticketing system on May 2, 2023.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is eyeing to implement the single ticketing system in Metro Manila next month.

MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes on Wednesday handed over to officials of the cities of San Juan, Caloocan, Valenzuela, Muntinlupa and Parañaque the handheld devices to be used to issue violation tickets to drivers who would commit the 20 common traffic violations under the single ticketing system.

At a recent press briefing, Artes said each of the said local government units, along with the MMDA, will be given 30 units of the handheld device.

He added that while Quezon City is also among those who will be the first to enforce the single ticketing system, the local government has purchased its own handheld ticketing devices.

The said gadgets will enable traffic enforcers to print traffic violation tickets, as well as allow apprehended motorists to pay their fines on the spot using mobile wallets, as well as cash cards and credit cards.

Violators can also pay their penalties online, without going to the office of the local government unit where they got caught, according to San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, who also heads Metro Manila Council (MMC), the MMDA’s policymaking body composed of the 17 Metro Manila mayors.

Artes said two subscriber identification module or SIM cards will provide internet connection for the handheld ticketing devices, with a subscription period of two years.

He also noted that the MMDA would smooth out issues in the initial rollout of the single ticketing system starting last May, particularly the mismatch on the types of penalties between the implementing agencies and their partner payment center.

Under the single ticketing system institutionalized by the Metro Manila Traffic Code, which was formulated by the MMC, a set of common penalties has been imposed on 20 common traffic violations, namely disregarding traffic sign, obstruction, overloading, defective motor vehicle accessories, illegal parking, reckless driving, unauthorized modification of vehicle, arrogance/discourteous conduct and illegal counterflow, as well as violations of the number coding scheme, truck ban, light truck ban, tricycle ban, dress code for motorcycle riders, mandatory use of seat belt, child safety in motor vehicles, mandatory use of motorcycle helmet, children’s safety on motorcycle and Anti-Distracted Driving Act.

Driver’s license will no longer be confiscated, but since the traffic management systems of the MMDA and the Metro Manila local government units are linked with that of the Land Transportation Office, every traffic violation corresponds to demerit points that when collected would prompt authorities to suspend or even cancel a driver’s license.

vuukle comment

MMDA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gatchalian: Process observed in Waterfront reclamation project

Gatchalian: Process observed in Waterfront reclamation project

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 2 days ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has maintained that processes were observed involving the 318-hectare reclamation project of the Waterfront...
Headlines
fbtw
US Embassy urged to take stand vs Manila Bay reclamation

US Embassy urged to take stand vs Manila Bay reclamation

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 hours ago
Fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas challenged the United States Embassy in Manila to...
Headlines
fbtw
Davao Region experiences dengue surge with over 8,800 cases, 28 deaths reported

Davao Region experiences dengue surge with over 8,800 cases, 28 deaths reported

By James Relativo | 10 hours ago
The Department of Health in the Davao Region recorded over 8,861 cases of dengue from January to July this year, with...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US expected to start joint patrols in West Philippine Sea by year-end &mdash; NSC

Philippines, US expected to start joint patrols in West Philippine Sea by year-end — NSC

13 hours ago
The Philippines is set to conduct joint patrol operations with the United States before the end of 2023, according to an official...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines produces 61,000 million metric tons of waste daily

Philippines produces 61,000 million metric tons of waste daily

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The Philippines generates at least 61,000 million metric tons of waste daily, 24 percent of which is plastic waste, according...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE prepares for impact of AI automation in workplaces

DOLE prepares for impact of AI automation in workplaces

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Department of Labor and Employment has started preparing for the possible impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Courts adjust health protocols

Courts adjust health protocols

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
New health protocols on court operations have been released following the nationwide lifting of the state of public health...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Private schools may still implement blended, full distance learning&rsquo;

‘Private schools may still implement blended, full distance learning’

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Private elementary and high schools may still implement blended or full distance learning in the coming school year (SY),...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with