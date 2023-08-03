^

Headlines

Egay death toll climbs to 27

Michael Punongbayan, Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
August 3, 2023 | 12:00am
Egay death toll climbs to 27
Residents of Barangay Talibaew in Calasiao, Pangasinan brave the flooded roads using improvised boats on August 1, 2023.
STAR / Cesar Ramirez

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll from Typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon has risen to 27 as of yesterday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has yet to validate some of the casualties.

Latest data from the NDRRMC showed 53 people were injured from the bad weather while search and rescue operations were ongoing for 13 others reported missing.

The number of affected families nationwide climbed to 765,024 or approximately 2.9 million people.

Up to 15,604 families or 57,740 people are staying in 677 evacuation centers in various provinces.

Damage to infrastructure is estimated at more than P3.5 billion as 154 cities and municipalities have been placed under a state of calamity.

The NDRRMC said the government has so far provided over P187.4 million worth of assistance to typhoon victims.

Egay destroyed P3.17 billion worth of agricultural products in nine regions, according to the Department of Agriculture.

DA records showed at least 142,365 farmers and fisherfolk were affected in the Cordilleras, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Soccsksargen and Caraga.

Affected commodities include rice, corn, high-value crops, livestock and poultry and fishery.

Total volume of production losses was placed at 98,217 metric tons, covering 163,722 hectares of agricultural areas, the DA said.

Up to P1.13 billion worth of palay covering 92,179 hectares were affected by the super typhoon.

Corn with an estimated value at P998.2 million in 69,669 hectares was detroyed by the typhoon.

Drowning

Meanwhile, two more persons were reported to have drowned in Bulacan at the height of Egay’s fury.

Up to 201 villages in the province remain under floodwaters as of yesterday.

Reports received by Manuel Lukban Jr., chief of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, identified one of the victims as James Ivan Magtira, who drowned in Barangay Sto. Niño in Hagonoy.

The other victim has yet to be identified, although reports said a male drowned in nearby Barangay Palapat.

The latest fatality brought the total number of flood-related deaths in Bulacan to six, including four from drowning.

Lukban said 17 municipalities and three cities in the province remain under water.

Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando and local officials led the conduct of relief operations in flood-stricken villages.

In Pangasinan, at least 116 barangays in 11 towns and cities remain flooded, according to the PDRRMO.

In Pampanga, classes were suspended yesterday until tomorrow in all schools due to floods and heavy downpour.

Cash assistance

Up to P23 million in cash assistance has been ordered released for families who lost their homes and property to Egay and the monsoon.

Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar on Tuesday directed DHSUD Undersecretaries Avelino Tolentino III and Randy Escolango to start downloading the fund to regional offices affected by the typhoon.

The DHSUD said the cash assistance is on top of the emergency assistance and housing loans to be provided to typhoon victims by its attached agencies National Housing Authority and Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office launched relief efforts for typhoon victims in Northern Luzon, particularly in Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, La Union and Kalinga. — Elizabeth Marcelo, Rainier Allan Ronda, Danessa Rivera, Ric Sapnu, Ramon Efren Lazaro, Cesar Ramirez, Rudy Santos

vuukle comment

EGAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Missing Cessna plane located in Apayao; search ongoing for passengers

Missing Cessna plane located in Apayao; search ongoing for passengers

By Artemio Dumlao | 7 hours ago
Authorities found Wednesday afternoon the Cessna 152 single engine plane that went missing on Tuesday.
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 due to 'Falcon' may be raised in Batanes &mdash; PAGASA

Signal No. 1 due to 'Falcon' may be raised in Batanes — PAGASA

1 day ago
“Falcon is potentially at its peak intensity at this time and likely to maintain its strength for the next 48 hours,...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' exits PAR; Monsoon rain to persist

'Falcon' exits PAR; Monsoon rain to persist

1 day ago
But the southwest monsoon enhanced by Falcon will still bring rain to the western portion of Luzon in the next three day...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' strengthens further, continues to enhance 'habagat'
play

'Falcon' strengthens further, continues to enhance 'habagat'

2 days ago
Falcon is threatening more floods and landslides as areas hit hard by Egay (international name: Doksuri) last week were still...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to visit Vietnam in 2024

Marcos to visit Vietnam in 2024

9 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Wednesday that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will visit Vietnam in January...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rice, vegetable prices up amid rains, floods

Rice, vegetable prices up amid rains, floods

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
A spike in prices of rice and vegetables following typhoons and the southwest monsoon has pushed the Department of Trade and...
Headlines
fbtw
Full-time agriculture secretary needed&nbsp;&ndash; Poe

Full-time agriculture secretary needed – Poe

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The Philippines needs a full-time agriculture secretary after India recently announced plans to halt exports of non-basmati...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators want master plan to address CL flooding

Senators want master plan to address CL flooding

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Senators are pushing for a measure that would provide an integrated master plan to address flooding in Central Luzon.
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to adopt internet overseas voting in 2025

Comelec to adopt internet overseas voting in 2025

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
With or without a new law, the Commission on Elections intends to adopt internet voting in the May 2025 overseas polls.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with