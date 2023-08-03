Egay death toll climbs to 27

Residents of Barangay Talibaew in Calasiao, Pangasinan brave the flooded roads using improvised boats on August 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll from Typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon has risen to 27 as of yesterday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has yet to validate some of the casualties.

Latest data from the NDRRMC showed 53 people were injured from the bad weather while search and rescue operations were ongoing for 13 others reported missing.

The number of affected families nationwide climbed to 765,024 or approximately 2.9 million people.

Up to 15,604 families or 57,740 people are staying in 677 evacuation centers in various provinces.

Damage to infrastructure is estimated at more than P3.5 billion as 154 cities and municipalities have been placed under a state of calamity.

The NDRRMC said the government has so far provided over P187.4 million worth of assistance to typhoon victims.

Egay destroyed P3.17 billion worth of agricultural products in nine regions, according to the Department of Agriculture.

DA records showed at least 142,365 farmers and fisherfolk were affected in the Cordilleras, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Soccsksargen and Caraga.

Affected commodities include rice, corn, high-value crops, livestock and poultry and fishery.

Total volume of production losses was placed at 98,217 metric tons, covering 163,722 hectares of agricultural areas, the DA said.

Up to P1.13 billion worth of palay covering 92,179 hectares were affected by the super typhoon.

Corn with an estimated value at P998.2 million in 69,669 hectares was detroyed by the typhoon.

Drowning

Meanwhile, two more persons were reported to have drowned in Bulacan at the height of Egay’s fury.

Up to 201 villages in the province remain under floodwaters as of yesterday.

Reports received by Manuel Lukban Jr., chief of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, identified one of the victims as James Ivan Magtira, who drowned in Barangay Sto. Niño in Hagonoy.

The other victim has yet to be identified, although reports said a male drowned in nearby Barangay Palapat.

The latest fatality brought the total number of flood-related deaths in Bulacan to six, including four from drowning.

Lukban said 17 municipalities and three cities in the province remain under water.

Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando and local officials led the conduct of relief operations in flood-stricken villages.

In Pangasinan, at least 116 barangays in 11 towns and cities remain flooded, according to the PDRRMO.

In Pampanga, classes were suspended yesterday until tomorrow in all schools due to floods and heavy downpour.

Cash assistance

Up to P23 million in cash assistance has been ordered released for families who lost their homes and property to Egay and the monsoon.

Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar on Tuesday directed DHSUD Undersecretaries Avelino Tolentino III and Randy Escolango to start downloading the fund to regional offices affected by the typhoon.

The DHSUD said the cash assistance is on top of the emergency assistance and housing loans to be provided to typhoon victims by its attached agencies National Housing Authority and Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office launched relief efforts for typhoon victims in Northern Luzon, particularly in Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, La Union and Kalinga. — Elizabeth Marcelo, Rainier Allan Ronda, Danessa Rivera, Ric Sapnu, Ramon Efren Lazaro, Cesar Ramirez, Rudy Santos