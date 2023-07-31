'Falcon' strengthens further, continues to enhance 'habagat'

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Falcon (international name: Khanun) intensified further Monday morning, PAGASA said, warning that the cyclone continues to enhance the southwest monsoon.

Falcon’s peak winds and gusts increased to 150 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 185 kph, respectively.

Moving north northwest at 15 kph, Falcon was last seen 1,070 km east of extreme Northern Luzon.

Falcon is threatening more floods and landslides as areas hit hard by Egay (international name: Doksuri) last week were still reeling from its impacts.

What to expect

Falcon continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring occasional or monsoon rain to the western portion of Luzon in the next three days.

Floods and landslides may occur in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards and in areas that received heavy rainfall recently, the state weather bureau warned.

The hosting of wind signals due to the cyclone remains unlikely, according to PAGASA. But the enhanced southwest monsoon will bring gusty conditions in the following areas today:

Zambales

Bataan

Cavite

Lubang Island

Kalayaan Islands

Cuyo Islands

Romblon

northwestern portion of Antique

Camarines Sur

Albay

Falcon is forecast to continue intensifying over the next one or two days, and it may reach its peak intensity Tuesday or Wednesday,

The cyclone may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday.

Forecast positions

July 31, 2023, 02:00 p.m. - 1,015 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon

August 1, 2023, 02:00 a.m. - 905 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon

August 1, 2023, 02:00 p.m. - 800 km northeast of nxtreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

August 2, 2023, 02:00 a.m. - 745 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

August 2, 2023, 02:00 p.m. - 700 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

August 3, 2023, 02:00 a.m. - 695 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

August 4, 2023, 02:00 a.m. - 790 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico



