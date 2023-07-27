^

LIST: Flooded areas on July 27 due to 'Egay'

July 27, 2023 | 10:21am
LIST: Flooded areas on July 27 due to 'Egay'
Motorists and residents brave the flood brought by #EgayPH along H. Del Pilar Street in Arkong Bato, Malabon City on July 26, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Several areas have been flooded on Thursday, July 27 due to the rainfall brought by Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri).

In its flood updates as of 9 a.m., the Valenzuela city government reported that some of the major roads in the city including MacArthur Highway, Maysan to Bagbaguin, and other areas are submerged in floodwaters.

MacArthur Highway

Passable to All Types of Vehicles (PATV)

  • Footbridge, Dalandanan (4-5 inches)
  • cor. Wilcon Depot, Dalandanan (3-4 inches)
  • cor. T. Santiago, Dalandanan (7-8 inches) I

Maysan to Bagbaguin

  • cor. Bahay Kalinga, Maysan (4-5 inches)

Other areas

PATV

  • MH Del Pilar, Arkong Bato (5-6 inches)
  • cor. Rizen Lord, Veinte Reales (subsided)

Not Passable to Light Vehicles

  •  cor. Bypass Rd., Veinte Reales (13-15 inches)
  • cor. G. Lazaro, Dalandanan (12-15 inches)

The state weather bureau also issued a flood advisory for areas around Ambuklao and Binga Dams where moderate to heavy rainfall is expected.

It also posted another advisory for residents near the river banks of the Angat River. They are advised to prepare for the possible river elevation brought by the spilling operation later at 11 a.m.

A live list of flooding in the Philippines can be found on Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration's website.

Please refresh this page for updates.

—Intern, Jose Angelo Ycasiano

