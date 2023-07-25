^

3-day transport strike suspended due to Super Typhoon Egay

James Relativo - Philstar.com
July 25, 2023 | 2:41pm
3-day transport strike suspended due to Super Typhoon Egay
Commuters wait for alternative modes of transportation along Aurora Boulevard in Cubao, Quezon City as public utility jeepneys (PUJs) are rarely seen due to the three-day transport strike on Monday.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Transport group Manibela temporarily suspended its transport strike — originally intended to run for 72 hours — after Palace authorities pleaded "on behalf of commuters" affected by Super Typhoon Egay.

Manibela president Mar Valbuena earlier complained about how the Department of Transportation "ignored" the state's earlier promise to include the transport sector in revisiting its 2017 Omnibus Franchising Guidelines.

The guideline aims to replace traditional jeeps with "environmentally-friendly" fuels and engines, using vehicles that cost up to P2.8 million which many operators cannot afford.

"Malacañang pleaded [with us] since people are back to work and schools. Since of the heavy rains, we should think of the poor passengers who have can't commute," said Manibela in a Facebook post in Filipino last Monday evening.

"Some commuters group also pleaded because of the impending rains. The lack of [public utility vehicles] was a sort of punishment for them."

 

 

The transport strike commenced on Monday coinciding with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address. The transport strike and weather disturbance prompted the Palace to suspend several classes and government work.

Jeepney and UV Express drivers and operators have until December 31 to consolidate into cooperatives and corporations in connection with the controversial Public Utility Vehicle modernization program.

Phaseout would come at a latter stage in connection with the program, a move being opposed not only by Manibela but also the progressive transport group Piston who joined Monday's SONA protests.

Does transport strike have limited impact? Commuters say otherwise

The DOTr claimed that the transport strike was a failure and denied many of Valbuena's claims.

"There are [few who went with the srike], but we think that their tigil-pasada wasn't a success," said Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista in an interview by GMA News.

"The [Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board] evaluated all applications for franchises. The phaseout that they claim isn't happening."

Commuters from various parts of the Philippines such as Iloilo and Bacolod were reportedly stranded on Monday.

The nationwide strike was supposedly joined by over 300,000 of Manibela's members, according to their earlier release.

"A secret tigil-pasada is waving should they fail to take action on our plight," Manibela said.

"We would like to apologize to everyone and thank you very much."

