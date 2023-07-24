Marcos supporter delays jeepney strike on SONA day by blocking transport groups' path

Protesters march to Tandang Sora in Quezon City for the "People's SONA" ahead of the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — A female supporter of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was seen delaying the jeepney strike of transport group Manibela on Monday by blocking the path of several jeepneys conducting a noise barrage along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

Holding up her hand in a "V" sign, also known as Marcos' hand sign during the 2022 national elections campaign period, the woman danced around in front of the group of jeepneys and motorists and was then spotted lying on the ground.

"The answer to poverty is not to be lazy," the supporter said in Filipino during an interview with DZRH News.

"They'll just keep waiting for a miracle,” she added.

PUV modernization

Transport groups, however, planned a three-day strike nationwide in protest of the administration's Public Utility Vehicle modernization program and Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP).

Primarily concerned over the high costs of modernizing traditional jeepneys, which amounts to over P2 million per unit, jeepney drivers said they could not imagine bearing years of debt with the little they make on a daily basis.

"According to the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines, one route required 15 units and that costs around P2.6 to P2.8 million each. You'll need around P36 to P37 million pesos to avail a franchise," transport group PISTON President Mody Floranda said in an interview with ANC.

Although a P360,000 subsidy loan can be provided for those jeepney drivers who will transition to using modern jeepneys, an upgrade will still cost millions in debt.

The PUV modernization program forces jeepney drivers to lose their franchise over their jeeps. Instead, cooperatives become franchise owners.

Only financially capable jeepney drivers may opt to apply for a franchise as a sole corporation, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said.

Manibela chairperson Mar Valbuena claimed in a press conference on July 12 that local government officials and cooperatives are also allegedly gaining ownership of their routes as part of the LPTRP.

"They're slowly eating up our routes. Local politicians are now the ones who own them," Valbuena said in Filipino.

Despite the Department of Transportation (DOTr) denying these allegations, Manibela called on lawmakers to investigate the LPTRP.

The transport group also expressed hopes for both the LTFRB chairman and DOTr secretary to resign, while urging Marcos to revamp the LTFRB.

Valbuena said the franchising agency has failed to properly address and respond to their concerns even with back-to-back meetings.

"I often go to the LTFRB, but it fails to act on our concerns. It's been five months we are talking to them but we did not get an answer or actions," he added.

Compounding the high costs of the PUV modernization program, jeepney drivers also suffer from the rising prices of basic goods and fuel.

"Those in the public transport sector are the most affected because it is difficult to keep riding when you make almost no income," Valbuena said in Filipino.

Manibela said about 40,000 jeepney drivers participated in the strike in Metro Manila, while at least 200,000 jeepney drivers joined nationwide. —Intern, Dominique Nicole Flores