^

Headlines

Marcos supporter delays jeepney strike on SONA day by blocking transport groups' path

Philstar.com
July 24, 2023 | 3:30pm
Marcos supporter delays jeepney strike on SONA day by blocking transport groups' path
Protesters march to Tandang Sora in Quezon City for the "People's SONA" ahead of the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 24, 2023.
The STAR / Mark Ernest Villeza

MANILA, Philippines — A female supporter of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was seen delaying the jeepney strike of transport group Manibela on Monday by blocking the path of several jeepneys conducting a noise barrage along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

Holding up her hand in a "V" sign, also known as Marcos' hand sign during the 2022 national elections campaign period, the woman danced around in front of the group of jeepneys and motorists and was then spotted lying on the ground.

"The answer to poverty is not to be lazy," the supporter said in Filipino during an interview with DZRH News.

 "They'll just keep waiting for a miracle,” she added.

PUV modernization

Transport groups, however, planned a three-day strike nationwide in protest of the administration's Public Utility Vehicle modernization program and Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP).

Primarily concerned over the high costs of modernizing traditional jeepneys, which amounts to over P2 million per unit, jeepney drivers said they could not imagine bearing years of debt with the little they make on a daily basis.

"According to the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines, one route required 15 units and that costs around P2.6 to P2.8 million each. You'll need around P36 to P37 million pesos to avail a franchise," transport group PISTON President Mody Floranda said in an interview with ANC.

Although a P360,000 subsidy loan can be provided for those jeepney drivers who will transition to using modern jeepneys, an upgrade will still cost millions in debt.   

The PUV modernization program forces jeepney drivers to lose their franchise over their jeeps. Instead, cooperatives become franchise owners.

Only financially capable jeepney drivers may opt to apply for a franchise as a sole corporation, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said.

Manibela chairperson Mar Valbuena claimed in a press conference on July 12 that local government officials and cooperatives are also allegedly gaining ownership of their routes as part of the LPTRP.

"They're slowly eating up our routes. Local politicians are now the ones who own them," Valbuena said in Filipino.

Despite the Department of Transportation (DOTr) denying these allegations, Manibela called on lawmakers to investigate the LPTRP.

The transport group also expressed hopes for both the LTFRB chairman and DOTr secretary to resign, while urging Marcos to revamp the LTFRB.

Valbuena said the franchising agency has failed to properly address and respond to their concerns even with back-to-back meetings.

"I often go to the LTFRB, but it fails to act on our concerns. It's been five months we are talking to them but we did not get an answer or actions," he added.

Compounding the high costs of the PUV modernization program, jeepney drivers also suffer from the rising prices of basic goods and fuel.

"Those in the public transport sector are the most affected because it is difficult to keep riding when you make almost no income," Valbuena said in Filipino.

Manibela said about 40,000 jeepney drivers participated in the strike in Metro Manila, while at least 200,000 jeepney drivers joined nationwide. —Intern, Dominique Nicole Flores

vuukle comment

SONA 2023
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Typhoon Egay

LIVE updates: Typhoon Egay

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Egay," the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 2 up in parts of Luzon due to 'Egay'
play

Signal No. 2 up in parts of Luzon due to 'Egay'

8 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA on Monday morning raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 in parts of Luzon as Typhoon Egay...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up in parts of Luzon, Visayas due to 'Egay'

Signal No. 1 up in parts of Luzon, Visayas due to 'Egay'

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 22 hours ago
Areas under Signal No. 1 will experience strong winds or strong breeze to near gale strength that may result in minimal to...
Headlines
fbtw
Egay may become super typhoon by Tuesday &ndash; PAGASA

Egay may become super typhoon by Tuesday – PAGASA

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Cyclone Egay has further strengthened and developed into a severe tropical storm yesterday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Canceled flights for July 24 due to &lsquo;Egay&rsquo;

LIST: Canceled flights for July 24 due to ‘Egay’

6 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority advised the public of flight cancelations due to unfavorable weather conditions...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Health, labor bills among Senate's priorities as Congress reopens

Health, labor bills among Senate's priorities as Congress reopens

4 hours ago
Also included in Zubiri's speech were bills for a waste-to-energy framework that he said will help solve the country's problems...
Headlines
fbtw
Romualdez boasts 'united' House for 2nd regular session of 19th Congress

Romualdez boasts 'united' House for 2nd regular session of 19th Congress

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
In a speech embellished with familiar calls for political unity and collaboration, House Speaker Martin Romualdez opened...
Headlines
fbtw
Beyond the first year: Expectations for Marcos&rsquo; second SONA

Beyond the first year: Expectations for Marcos’ second SONA

By Halee Andrea Alcaraz | 7 hours ago
 All eyes and ears are on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as he is set to deliver his second State of the Nation Address...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with