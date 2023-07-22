Classes, gov't work suspended in NCR on Monday due to 'Egay', transport strike

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the suspension of classes on July 24 in Metro Manila — a move sought to ensure the safety of the public against Tropical Storm Egay and to alleviate the effects of the scheduled transport strike.

PAGASA earlier announced that Egay could possibly reach super typhoon category, this as the transport group Manibela is set to stage a three-day strike in connection with the PUV modernization program.

"In view of the forecasted inclement weather brought about by Typhoon ‘Egay’ and the scheduled seventy-two (72)-hour transport strike in Metro Manila, work in government offices and classes in public schools at all levels in the National Capital Region are hereby suspended on 24 July 2023," said Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin in a memorandum circular dated Friday.

Bersamin clarified that state agencies involved in the delivery of basic health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations.

The suspension of work for private companies and schools will be left to the discretion of their respective heads.

The July 24 suspension coincides with the second state of the nation address of Marcos, a day that is expected to draw thousands of protesters in the streets.