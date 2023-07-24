^

Headlines

Signal No. 2 up in parts of Luzon due to 'Egay'

Philstar.com
July 24, 2023 | 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA on Monday morning raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 in parts of Luzon as Typhoon Egay has intensified rapidly as it traverses the Philippine Sea.

Egay was last spotted 565 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora with peak winds of 140 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 170 kph. It was moving westward at 15 kph.

PAGASA hoisted wind signals in parts of Luzon and Visayas due to Egay.

Wind Signal No. 2

Luzon

  • southeastern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue) 
  • northeastern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Gigmoto)

Wind Signal No. 1

Luzon 

  • Batanes
  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
  • rest of Isabela
  • Quirino
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Abra
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • Benguet
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • northern portion of Pangasinan (Natividad, San Nicolas, San Quintin, Sison, Pozorrubio, San Manuel, San Fabian, Anda, Bolinao, San Jacinto, Manaoag, Laoac, Binalonan, Asingan, Tayug, Santa Maria, Umingan, Dagupan City, Mangaldan)
  • Aurora
  • northern and eastern portions of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Bongabon, Gabaldon, Pantabangan, Lupao, San Jose City)
  • northern and southeastern portions of Quezon (Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, San Francisco, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Guinayangan, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • rest of Catanduanes
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon
  • Masbate

Visayas

  • Northern Samar
  • Eastern Samar
  • Samar
  • Biliran

What to expect

According to the latest forecasts, the following regions are expected to experience heavy rainfall:

Monday

  • 50-100 mm: Catanduanes, northeastern portion of Camarines Sur, and the northern portion of Camarines Norte

Tuesday

  • Above 200 mm: northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan
  • 100-200 mm: rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, western portion of Abra and northern portion of Apayao
  • 50-100 mm: Batanes, northern and eastern portions of Isabela, rest of Apayao, the rest of Abra, Kalinga, western portion of Mountain Province, Benguet, La Union and western portion of Pangasinan

Wednesday

  • Above 200 mm: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte 
  • 100-200 mm: northern portion of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, Abra, and Ilocos Sur,
  • 50-100 mm: rest of mainland Cagayan, Kalinga, western portion of Mountain Province, Benguet, La Union and Pangasinan

Residents in these areas should be on high alert as heavy rainfall can lead to flooding and rain-induced landslides, particularly in elevated or mountainous regions. Localities that have experienced significant rainfall in recent days are at greater risk.

The state weather bureau said that Egay is also expected to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of central Luzon, southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next three days.

Severe winds are also anticipated during the typhoon's passage. Gale-force winds may impact areas under Wind Signal No. 2, while areas under Wind Signal No. 1 may experience strong winds. PAGASA warned that the highest wind signal of No. 4 or 5, indicating a typhoon-force wind threat, may be raised in some areas.

Coastal waters along the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, the seaboards of Southeastern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Northeastern Mindanao are under a Gale Warning, and sea travel is risky for small seacraft. Mariners are advised to remain cautious when navigating in these conditions.

The state weather bureau reported that further shifts in Egay's track forecast are possible due to the ridge of high pressure north of the typhoon. A landfall over the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan is not ruled out.

Egay is expected to continue intensifying and may reach super typhoon category by late Tuesday or early Wednesday. A weakening trend is projected to begin by Wednesday afternoon or evening as the typhoon enters cooler waters southwest and west of Taiwan.

