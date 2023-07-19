^

Headlines

ICC ruling a chance to 'give better meaning' to Marcos' human rights commitment — CHR

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
July 19, 2023 | 3:56pm
ICC ruling a chance to 'give better meaning' to Marcos' human rights commitment â CHR
A relative of a victim of an extra-judicial killing attends a memorial mass ahead of All Soul's Day to remember loved ones slain in the government's war on drugs, at the Commission on Human Rights in Manila on October 29, 2021.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The government should view the decision of the International Criminal Court allowing the resumption of a probe into the “war on drugs” as an opportunity to fulfill the current administration’s commitment to ensure accountability for abuses, the Commission on Human Rights said Wednesday. 

Appeals judges at the ICC rejected an attempt by the Philippine government to block an investigation into drug killings committed when Rodrigo Duterte was president and mayor of Davao City before that. The move cleared the way for the probe to resume.

“From the lens of justice, CHR acknowledges the continuation of the investigation as part of due process meant to uphold the rights of victims, as well as the accused, through a fair and impartial procedure with the end view of exacting truth and, later on, accountability from the perpetrators if and when guilt is established,” the commission said in a statement. 

The national human rights institution encouraged the government to “view this decision as an opportunity to give better meaning to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s commitment at the onset of his presidency to ensure a ‘high-level of accountability’ for human rights violations during his term.”

In its 2022 report into alleged extrajudicial killings linked to the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign, the CHR said that internal probes into law enforcement operations that led to deaths had been “inaccessible and non-transparent.” It said the Philippine National Police oftentimes "refused, denied, or ignored" requests from to review documents.

‘Ready to assist’ 

The CHR also said that it is “willing, ready, and able to assist the government so it may better comply with its obligations to respect, protect, and fulfill the human rights of all, especially the vulnerable and aggrieved.”

The Office of the Solicitor General, however, expressed disappointment after The Hague-based tribunal junked its appeal, saying the ICC appeals chamber refused to recognize the Philippines’ right to investigate serious crimes. 

The Department of Justice also criticized the ICC for its “flawed interpretation of its own jurisdiction.” 

“The Department of Justice will continue to defend the sovereignty and integrity of our nation’s legal system. We urge the ICC to reconsider its decision and recognize the Philippines’ unwavering commitment to the rule of law and the pursuit of justice,” it said. 

The Appeals Chamber, by a slim vote, dismissed the government’s first ground of appeal in which it argued that the ICC cannot exercise its jurisdiction following the country’s withdrawal from the court in 2019. 

The majority of the five-judge bench considered this issue was not properly raised before the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber, and that the decision challenged by the Philippines does not constitute a “decision with respect to jurisdiction.”

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

RODRIGO DUTERTE

WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New LPA to develop into TD Egay

New LPA to develop into TD Egay

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
The low-pressure area in Mindanao might develop into Tropical Depression Egay in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Headlines
fbtw
ICC junks appeal of Philippine gov&rsquo;t. What happens next?

ICC junks appeal of Philippine gov’t. What happens next?

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 21 hours ago
The judges in the ICC appeals chamber decided against the appeal of the Philippine government to stop the investigation into...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos admin 'disappointed' with ICC's decision, stresses minority position

Marcos admin 'disappointed' with ICC's decision, stresses minority position

By James Relativo | 20 hours ago
The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stood firm in its position, asserting that the International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC&rsquo;s probe on Philippines drug war to proceed

ICC’s probe on Philippines drug war to proceed

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The investigation into thousands of killings and human rights abuses allegedly committed during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Oil spill-hit communities, advocates say crisis far from over

Oil spill-hit communities, advocates say crisis far from over

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Affected communities and advocates said in a press briefing that the impacts of the oil spill on the livelihood and welfare...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard adds Filipino-built drone to aviation force

Coast Guard adds Filipino-built drone to aviation force

4 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard will soon operate a Filipino-built prototype vertical take-off and landing drone that it can...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to ask SC to reconsider ruling on postponed barangay, SK polls

Comelec to ask SC to reconsider ruling on postponed barangay, SK polls

6 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has said that it will ask the Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling that struck down as unconstitutional...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-president Duterte 'shrugs off' ICC decision to resume probe into 'drug war'

Ex-president Duterte 'shrugs off' ICC decision to resume probe into 'drug war'

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Harry Roque said former President Duterte has “shrugged off” the decision of the ICC judges, which clears the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with