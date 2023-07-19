^

Headlines

Ex-president Duterte 'shrugs off' ICC decision to resume probe into 'drug war'

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
July 19, 2023 | 9:08am
Ex-president Duterte 'shrugs off' ICC decision to resume probe into 'drug war'
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) stand beside Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa (R) during Dela Rosa's Assumption of Command Ceremony at the Camp Crame in Manila on July 1, 2016. Authoritarian firebrand Rodrigo Duterte was sworn in as the Philippines' president on June 30, after promising a ruthless and deeply controversial war on crime would be the main focus of his six-year term.
AFP / Noel Celis

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte dismissed the move of the International Criminal Court to reject the Philippine government’s appeal to halt an investigation into his deadly “war on drugs.”

Speaking through his former spokesperson, Duterte reiterated his narrative that only local courts can hear cases involving crimes committed in the country. 

Harry Roque said the former president has “shrugged off” the decision of the ICC judges, which clears the way for the probe into possible crimes against humanity to resume. 

“He [former President Duterte] has time and again said that because of this, he will face all his accusers anytime but before Philippine courts and before Filipino judges only,” Roque said. 

The ICC is a “court of last resort” and steps in and exercises jurisdiction only if countries are unwilling or unable to prosecute offenders. In January, the court's Pre-Trial Chamber earlier noted that the government’s initiative to reexamine “drug war” killings did “not amount to tangible, concrete and progressive investigative steps.”

Duterte’s former police chief, now Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, also said he is “unbothered” by the decision. The chief implementer of the “drug war” said he has not made arrangements for his legal defense if summoned by The Hague-based tribunal. 

A five-judge bench dismissed—by majority—the Philippine government’s objection that the ICC had no jurisdiction because the country pulled out of the court in 2019, some three years before the inquiry was resumed. 

The judges confirmed the January 26 decision of the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber to grant Prosecutor Karim Khan’s request to resume investigation into “drug war” killings. 

Khan will continue gathering evidence, and can request for the issuance of arrest warrants or summonses if he determines that there are substantial grounds to do so.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said on the eve of the ICC ruling that the country will not implement a warrant should it be issued by the court. 

At least 6,252 have been killed in anti-drug operations, according to data released by the government. But rights groups say that up to 30,000 may have been killed—some innocent victims. 

READMarcos admin 'disappointed' with ICC's decision, stresses minority position

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

RODRIGO DUTERTE

WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ICC junks appeal of Philippine gov&rsquo;t. What happens next?

ICC junks appeal of Philippine gov’t. What happens next?

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 14 hours ago
The judges in the ICC appeals chamber decided against the appeal of the Philippine government to stop the investigation into...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC&rsquo;s probe on Philippines drug war to proceed

ICC’s probe on Philippines drug war to proceed

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
The investigation into thousands of killings and human rights abuses allegedly committed during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Drug war architect Dela Rosa 'unbothered' by ICC decision to continue probe

Drug war architect Dela Rosa 'unbothered' by ICC decision to continue probe

By Cristina Chi | 16 hours ago
Dela Rosa said that he has also not made arrangements for his legal defense if summoned by the international court, saying...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte meets with Xi in Beijing

Duterte meets with Xi in Beijing

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte and China’s President Xi Jinping met on Monday “as old friends” in Beijing,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ chief reiterates: ICC &lsquo;not welcome here&rsquo;

DOJ chief reiterates: ICC ‘not welcome here’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
While the government’s litigation team expects the International Criminal Court to decide today to send prosecutors...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Another new logo? Tesda takes different approach

Another new logo? Tesda takes different approach

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The Philippine government is not yet done with its rebranding schemes as the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs Maharlika Investment Fund bill into law

Marcos signs Maharlika Investment Fund bill into law

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Ferdinand signed the Maharlika Investment Fund into law yesterday, creating the country’s first-ever sovereign...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to agencies: Strengthen programs for PWDs

Marcos to agencies: Strengthen programs for PWDs

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday directed agencies to strengthen programs that would benefit persons with disabilities and sustain...
Headlines
fbtw
Gibo, Herbosa among 30 appointees awaiting CA confirmation

Gibo, Herbosa among 30 appointees awaiting CA confirmation

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
A total of 30 appointees of President Marcos, including Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and Health Secretary Ted Herbosa,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with